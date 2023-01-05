Gabby's Dollhouse

Dollhouse Defenders

Season 1 E 6 • 05/09/2023

When Gabby unboxes masks and capes for her and Pandy, they become the dollhouse defenders and must save the Gabby Cats from Bad Guy CatRat! In the Gabby Cat of the Day segment, Kitty Fairy sings a song about her garden magic!

Gabby's Dollhouse
S1 • E1
Spaceship

The dollhouse delivery is a spaceship that takes off with a sleeping CatRat inside! Gabby, Pandy, and Kitty Fairy have to get the ship back into The Fairy Tail Garden before Floyd (who thinks it's the best kitty toy ever!) gets his paws on it!
05/01/2023
Gabby's Dollhouse
S1 • E2
Gabby Gets the Hiccups

The dollhouse delivery is a cat-in-the-box that startles Gabby, giving her the hiccups. Dr.Pandy and the Gabby Cats try several cures, but it isn't until CatRat scares the hiccups out of Gabby that they go away!
05/02/2023
Gabby's Dollhouse
S1 • E3
Hamster Kittens

When 6 adorable hamster kitties get loose in the dollhouse, Gabby, Pandy and Baby Box head out to look for them. Along the way, Baby Box learns a lot about hamster kitties, which convinces Mama Box to let them live in the Craft Room.
05/03/2023
Gabby's Dollhouse
S1 • E4
Kitty School

When Gabby unboxes a school notebook and lunch box, it's Kitty School Day in the dollhouse! Gabby and Pandy head to different classes held by the Gabby Cats to learn and live a day in the life of a student.
05/04/2023
Gabby's Dollhouse
S1 • E5
Kitty Cat Cam

When Gabby unboxes a new camera that takes pictures with silly filters, CatRat uses it to lead Gabby, Pandy, and the Gabby Cats on a photographic scavenger hunt around the dollhouse!
05/08/2023
