Blue's Clues & You
The Ghost of the Living Room
Season 3 E 2 • 10/18/2021
The Ghost of the Living Room: Josh and Blue are throwing a Halloween party and all our friends are in costume! Blue's a unicorn, Magenta's a mouse, but wait, who's that mysterious, silly ghost gliding about the Living Room?
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E18Blue Makes a Movie with YOU!
Blue Makes a Movie with YOU!: Josh and Blue are making a movie, and they need YOUR help! We play Blue's Clues to figure out the ending of our movie. While looking for clues, we help Rapunzel make her own movie.
08/20/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E19It's YOUR Birthday!
It's YOUR Birthday!: It's YOUR birthday! DJ Slip has the music, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper are making a very special birthday cake, and we play Blue's Clues to figure out what Blue wants to play at your party!
09/17/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouE9Our New Neighbor!
Our New Neighbor!: Josh and Blue have some BIG news--a new neighbor just moved in next door and it's Periwinkle! We play Blue's Clues to figure out how we can help Periwinkle feel welcome and learn more about our new kitten neighbor.
10/01/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E2The Ghost of the Living Room
The Ghost of the Living Room: Josh and Blue are throwing a Halloween party and all our friends are in costume! Blue's a unicorn, Magenta's a mouse, but wait, who's that mysterious, silly ghost gliding about the Living Room?
10/18/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E20Blue's Big Costume Parade
Blue's Big Costume Parade: Everyone's dressed up in silly costumes for our BIG costume parade, but we don't know what costume Blue wants to wear!
10/29/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E5Blue's Dino Clues
Blue's Dino Clues: It's a prehistoric game of Blue's Clues when a mysterious dinosaur egg falls out of the skidoo frame and starts to hatch! We skidoo into Dino World to figure out what kind of dinosaur is inside the egg.
01/14/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E6Building with Blue
Building with Blue: Josh invites YOU to be a part of the construction crew! Blue and Magenta are building something special, and we need to play Blue and Magenta's Clues to figure it out!
02/04/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E7Blue's Backyard Sports Spectacular
Blue's Backyard Sports Spectacular: It's a Backyard Sports Spectacular! Coach Josh and friends are playing all the sports today and getting ready for a big soccer game later!
02/08/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E8Blue's Mystery Present
Blue's Mystery Present: At the Present Store, Joe's running a special contest--whoever correctly guesses the mystery present on display gets to unwrap it! We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
03/18/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E9Mailtime Mystery
Mailtime Mystery: It's a busy delivery day for Mailbox, and he could really use some help. There's a super-special letter that needs to be delivered, but Mailbox doesn't know who the letter is for!
03/18/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E10Magenta's Case of the Giggles
Magenta's Case of the Giggles: Josh and Blue are pretending to be doctors around the house. But one ‘patient' seems to have a curious condition -- Magenta has come down with a serious case of the giggles!
04/01/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E11Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure
Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure: Josh and Blue are having a playdate with our friend Rainbow Puppy, who makes everything extra exciting! We play a super special game of Rainbow Puppy's Clues to figure out where she wants to go.
05/13/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E12Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon
Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon: There's a hidden treasure and Rainbow Puppy needs help finding it! Using the Handy Dandy Map-Book, we journey across Clue Lagoon, decoding symbols to get through ancient walls. Guest Star: Steve Burns
06/22/2022