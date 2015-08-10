Bubble Guppies
Don't Yuck My Yum!
Season 6 E 14 • 10/14/2022
Don't Yuck My Yum!: In the Gourmet Galaxy, everyone loves yummy food! But when General Yuck turns everything icky, only a recipe for delicious Moon Muffins can stop her. Master Chef Goby and his apprentice Deema must bake those muffins and save the galaxy! Guest Star: Retta
Bubble GuppiesS4 • E7Batterball!
Molly and Gil see how delicious bubblecakes are made when they step into Chef Stef’s kitchen.
10/08/2015
Bubble GuppiesS4 • E11Trick-or-Treat, Mr. Grumpfish!
The Guppies are picking out costumes, trick-or-treating, and turning their classroom into a haunted house!
10/30/2016
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E1Werewolves of Bubbledon!
Werewolves of Bubbledon!: On Halloween eve in the foggy town of Bubbledon, everyone is nervous because there's a werewolf on the loose! Detectives Molly, Gil, and Dr. Pupson are on the case, but will they find the critter before Halloween is cancelled?
10/19/2021
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E22Bubble Puppysaurus!
Bubble Puppysaurus!: When small-town "puppy-saurus," Bubble Puppy, gets picked to go against the reigning champ Boom Boom T. Rex in the Tough Roarier competition, it's a battle of strength, speed and above all, heart.
01/14/2022
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E23Something Fishy Going On!
Something Fishy Going On!: Officers Molly and Gil are tracking some mysterious lights (aliens!?) that have been popping up around town. With the help of several nocturnal animal friends, they discover the lights aren't aliens at all, they are anglerfish!
03/11/2022
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E24Race to the Oasis!
Race to the Oasis!: Ice cream sellers Molly and Gil are trying to deliver ice cream to a waterpark on the other side of a hot desert. Will they get the ice cream across the desert unmelted before the Rattlers--a rattlesnake biker gang--catch them?
05/20/2022
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E25Escape from Volcano Island!
Escape from Volcano Island!: Molly and First Mate Gil are shipwrecked on Volcano Island, and it's about to erupt! But when parts of their boat start to mysteriously disappear, will they be able to make it off the island in time?
06/10/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E8Mountain Ninja Rescue
Mountain Ninja Rescue: Ninjas Zooli and Oona are excited for their first mission: escorting snow monkey Moshi up Mt. Danger to join his troop! But it won't be easy: a storm looms, and mischievous Moshi is causing trouble!
07/15/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E9The Jaw-some Sharkventure!
The Jaw-some Sharkventure!: Zooli and her crew of Marine Biologists escort Baby Shark and William to visit great-great-great-great-great Uncle Slow Mo, and help them escape the fisherman who's chasing them! Guest Star: Richard Dreyfuss as Captain Acrab
07/29/2022
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E26Taste Buddies!
Taste Buddies!: When Chefs Molly and Gil bring their tasty food truck to Bland Land, they discover that the Baron von Bland only lets his subjects eat Bland Bread! Yuck! The Chefs must find a way to bring taste to the kingdon! Guest Star: John Waters
09/30/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E10The Kingdom of Sleepwell!
The Kingdom of Sleepwell!: All is not well in the normally well-rested Kingdom of Sleepwell: Princess Deema can't fall asleep! Her Royal Court comes to her aid, but when even magic doesn't work, she learns that all she needed to do was follow her bedtime routine!
10/10/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E11A Big Splash!
A Big Splash!: On the Shimmy-Shimmy Islands, everyone's preparing for Queen Zooli's Dance Party! But each time they practice, they're splashed by a huge wave! Will they find who's causing the waves? Guest Star: Ariana DeBose as Lulu
10/11/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E12Bubble Medics to the Rescue!
Bubble Medics to the Rescue!: In Ancient Greece, Paramedics Zooli and Gil get a call for help from Nonny, so they fly toward him in their chariot ambulance! On the way, they're pursued by a Cyclops! Will they help Nonny before the Cyclops catches up? Guest Star: James Monroe Iglehart
10/12/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E13Search for the Great Silverback!
Search for the Great Silverback!: When Primatologists Zooli and Gil searching the rainforest for a Silverback Gorilla, they're chased into an ancient temple by a robotic silverback…who turns out to be a tiny marmoset guarding a sanctuary of mountain gorillas! Guest Star: Wallace Shawn
10/13/2022
