PAW Patrol S9 • E11 Pups Save a T-Rex Tyke/Pups Save a Playful Elephant Calf

When a baby T-Rex gets lost, Ryder and the pups go on a daring mission to the Dino Wilds to help find him. When Everest joins the PAW Patrol for a visit to the jungle, she makes friends with a clumsy elephant calf and then must help rescue him.