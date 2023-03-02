Blue's Clues & You
Happy Birthday, Sage & Ginger
Season 4 E 25 • 10/26/2023
It’s Sage & Ginger’s first birthday and we’re having a party! The whole Spice Family is ready to celebrate, but there’s no cake! We play Blue’s Clues to figure out who will make the cake, and even visit Birthday Party World along the way.
S4 • E3Blue's Clues & YouBlue’s Wish Comes True!
In Blue's Clues & You, beloved puppy Blue invites viewers to join her and Josh on a clue-led adventure to solve a puzzle. With each paw print, the viewer is inspired to interact with Josh and Blue to figure out Blue's Clues!
02/03/2023
S4 • E17Blue's Clues & YouBlue's New Pet
It's campaign hamster versus campaign goldfish as the house votes on a new pet! When it's a tie, we play Blue's Clues to figure out who will cast the last (and deciding) vote.
10/09/2023
S4 • E18Blue's Clues & YouThe Wizard of Skidoo
Welcome to the wonderful world of Skidooland! As we head down the stripey brick road on our quest to get home, we'll meet Rainbow Puppy the Kind Witch, Tinbox, and even the Wizard of Skidoo himself- Steve!
10/16/2023
S4 • E19Blue's Clues & YouJosh's Crummy Day
Josh is having a no-good, very bad day. No matter what he does, it seems like nothing's going right today. But Blue knows how to make it better! We'll play Blue's Clues to figure out how to turn Josh's crummy day around!
10/17/2023
S4 • E20Blue's Clues & YouJosh and Blue's Ice Cream Shoppe
Josh and Blue are serving up ice cream on a hot, summer day, but there's just one problem-- everyone is gone! Where is everyone? While playing Blue's Clues to figure it out, we help Jingles the ice cream truck and even learn how to make ice cream!
10/18/2023
S4 • E21Blue's Clues & YouThe Smelly Smell
Yikes, there’s a smelly smell in the house, and nobody nose where it’s coming from! We need YOU to join the Smell-busters to help figure it out as we learn more about the five senses!
10/19/2023
S4 • E22Blue's Clues & YouRock On, Rainbow Puppy!
We're headed to New York City to see Rainbow Puppy perform! When the brand-new song she planned to debut isn't finished, we play Blue's Clues to figure out what instrument is missing from the track--before her concert begins!
10/23/2023
S4 • E23Blue's Clues & YouHola, Mexico City!
Rainbow Puppy is filming a music video in Mexico City and she needs us to join her! But when Tour Bus breaks down, how will we get there in time? We’ll play Blue’s Clues as we dance, learn new Spanish words, and explore Mexico City!
10/24/2023
S4 • E24Blue's Clues & YouKamusta, Philippines!
Josh can't wait to perform at the Panagbenga Festival in the Philippines with Blue and Rainbow Puppy! But when he loses his lucky seashell, he feels too nervous to perform! Josh needs YOUR help to get his groove back and sing in the festival parade.
10/25/2023
