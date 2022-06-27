Kiri and Lou
Swimming Lessons/Tidiness/Scary Dinosaur/Yawny
Season 3 E 9 • 06/06/2024
Lou tells his little friend that swimming lessons are very important. Small needs a new broom and Pants gets surprise visitors. Kiri has to play nice with a very sensitive and large dinosaur. Kiri and Lou discover the best way to make everyone sleepy.
S2 • E1Kiri and LouShine Your Light/Interesting/A Lovely Nap/The Bravest Thing
Shine Your Light/Interesting/A Lovely Nap/The Bravest Thing: Kiri and Lou fall down a hole. Kiri is bored, but she learns there are new things to discover. Lou has misadventures whilst fast asleep. When Lou is attacked by a bully, he bravely responds.
06/27/2022
S3 • E1Kiri and LouGrow/Hoobie Hoobie Hoobie/Lullaby/Rockaroonie
Lou explains that growing is inevitable. Lou helps Sorry with her anxiety. Kiri and Lou scare each other with bedtime stories. Kiri learns an incredible secret about her beloved rock.
01/02/2023
S3 • E2Kiri and LouSnow/The Worst/Company/Ish
The friends go on a long journey to the mountains. Kiri and Lou like to play tricks, but this time the trick is on them. Kiri wakes up one morning to find all her friends have disappeared. Kiri and Lou sing a song about how fun it is to be Kiri and Lou.
01/04/2023
S3 • E3Kiri and LouBodily Functions/Sensitive/Wish/Colors
Lou's trunk won't wake up, and Kiri finds a chilly solution. Kiri gets upset and goes off in a huff. In Lou's dream, he realizes he can be happy even in the strangest of circumstances. Sorry takes her friends on a journey into color and sound.
01/09/2023
S3 • E4Kiri and LouHow Are You?/Where's Kiri?/Unbelievable/Footifoota
The two friends celebrate the joys of greeting. Kiri decides to make Lou miss her, and it doesn't go well. Kiri and Lou realize that lying is never a good idea. Lou invokes an ancient rule of the forest.
01/11/2023
S3 • E5Kiri and LouImportant/Mysterious/Little Elsbeth/Bones
Kiri and Lou and their friends encounter extreme flatulence. Kiri has an imaginary party. Kiri meets a little dinosaur who has lost her way. Kiri and Lou discover some ancient bones.
01/16/2023
S3 • E6Kiri and LouShamalama/Now and Then/New Lou/Let's Go
Pania, Kiri, and Lou visit the hot springs. Lou helps Kiri to live in the moment. Lou's Calm Inner Voice helps him understand his different moods. Lou invents a new kind of race in which the slowest is the winner.
01/18/2023
S3 • E7Kiri and LouBirdsong/Windy Day/Hoobie Hoobie Hoobie/The Worst
Sorry accidentally discovers the origin of bird calls. One windy day, Kiri tries to fly while Lou takes shelter underwater.
01/19/2023
S3 • E8Kiri and LouJoy/Itchy/Serious/Singalongle Songle
Sorry feels ridiculously happy and Pania tells her it's Joy. Lou gets a very itchy rash. Kiri and Lou go to a long and serious ceremony, hoping there'll be a feast. Kiri and Lou have a little break from each other.
06/04/2024
S3 • E10Kiri and LouGiant Pink Insects/Thoughts/The Quick Way/Trudy Judy
Kiri and Lou are tired of insects stealing their lunch. Lou sings a thinking song. Kiri and Lou realize they've forgotten Dalvanius' party, and they take the quick way home. Trudy and Judy lose each other in the forest, Kiri and Lou try to reunite them.
06/11/2024
S3 • E11Kiri and LouI'm A Rock/Pinch Me/Little Birds/Tralala
It's Rockaroonie's Especially Special Day. Lou goes sleepwalking around the forest, dreaming that he's been made emperor. Kiri is amazed when the Little Birds are sweet to her. Lou starts a song and everyone joins in, except Mitch who is trying to nap.
06/13/2024
E1Kiri and LouFriends/Science/Play Fighting/Small Goes Big
Kiri and Lou celebrate their wonderful friends of all shapes, sizes and personalities. Pania explains that science is the best way to discover how the world works. Kiri invents a new kind of fighting where no-one gets hurt. Pants tries to save Small.
06/17/2024
E2Kiri and LouThe Break Up/Sad Story /Today's the Day/Tantruming
Kiri and Lou feel relieved that their friendship is finally over. Or is it? Kiri and Lou hear some creatures crying and worry about what might have happened. Kiri is jealous that Lou has a Calm Inner Voice. Kiri finds a way to calm Elsbeth down.
06/18/2024
