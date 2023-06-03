Bossy Bear

Show and Smell/Don't Look Now/Two's a Bestie, Three's a Crowd

Season 1 E 6 • 03/16/2023

Bossy and Turtle bring fun weird smelling food for "Show and Smell."During a sleepover, Bossy and Turtle want to watch a big-kids' scary movie, but may have bitten off more than they can chew.Ginger hangs out with besties Bossy and Turtle for a day.

