Blaze and the Monster Machines
The Polar Derby
Season 3 E 10 • 05/05/2020
Blaze and friends head to VelocityVille for the Polar Derby, a wintry race through the snow!
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS2 • E7Monster Machine Christmas
It's Christmas Eve, and Blaze and AJ are helping Santa load his magic bag of presents to deliver all over the world.
12/19/2015
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS3 • E20Raceday Rescue
It's race day, and Crusher is cheating twice as hard to beat Blaze and Watts - sending both drivers far, far away!
02/22/2018
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS3 • E16Fast Friends
Blaze, AJ, and Gabby meet a brand new monster machine named Watts – a super fast truck with electric tires!
03/18/2018
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E17The Fastest of Them All
The Fastest of Them All: When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
03/04/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E18Megabot!
Megabot!: Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade.
04/29/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E19The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure
The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure: In the first-ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.
06/23/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E20Lifeguard Blaze
Today, Blaze and AJ are on a mission to become Lifeguards. It'll take four daring rescues to achieve their official Lifeguard badge and only the bravest monster trucks have what it takes. Can Blaze and AJ rescue all the trucks and become real lifeguards?
07/08/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E21Campfire Stories!
Campfire Stories!: It's a campout under the stars! Blaze, AJ, Starla, Crusher, and Pickle gather around to tell the most amazing stories they can make up! And the best part? Whoever tells the best story wins the last marshmallow! Guest Star: Richard Kind
09/12/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E22Super Wheels
Super Wheels: Blaze and AJ drive around the forest and find a pair of special wheels that transform him into SUPER BLAZE! When the Trouble Bots from outer space land in Axle City, Blaze uses his super powers to help send them back to their home planet!
09/13/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E1Sparkle's Big Rescue
Sparkle's Big Rescue: When Crusher sends Blaze away with one of his latest cheats, Blaze's little sister Sparkle comes to save the day and bring her brother back in time so they can race together to win the Teamwork Trophy!
09/14/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E2Mail Truck Blaze
When three big mail deliveries are needed around the world, there's only one monster machine with the power to deliver: Mail Truck Blaze! He'll swim across seas, climb mountains, and venture to the Monster Dome --because mail trucks ALWAYS deliver!
09/15/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E23The Great Pizza Race
The Great Pizza Race: It's a head-to-dead showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter...The Great Pizza Race! Who will deliver all of their pizzas first and win the coveted Great Pizza Trophy?
09/16/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E24Monster Machine Halloween
Blaze, AJ, and all their friends are racing in The Great Halloween Race! First one across the finish line wins the biggest, tastiest goody bag ever! But if they want this treat, they need to watch out for Crusher and his Halloween tricks!
10/17/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E3Knights in Sparkling Armor
When Crusher and Pickle are trapped inside a cage over a bubbling slime swap, it's up to Blaze, AJ, and Sparkle to become…Knights! Will they be able to rescue Crusher and Pickle from the swamp before it's too late?
11/11/2022
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E25A Blazing Amazing Christmas
It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and their friends are helping Santa prepare to deliver presents. But when Crusher learns he hasn't done enough nice things to get a gift, Blaze helps him do good deeds to earn himself a present.
11/28/2022