The Tiny Chef Show
Ice Cream/Pasta & Sauce
Season 2 E 8 • 04/25/2024
When Bonzo doesn't get any of Chef's homemade ice cream, Chef races to make more with his hand-crank ice cream maker. Chef and Olly just made fresh pasta, so they make Brody Bambino's slow-cooked sauce to go with it—emphasis on the slow!
S1 • E2The Tiny Chef ShowPizza/Bread
Pizza/Bread: Tiny Chef makes pizza and learns friendship is more important than toppings! Tiny Chef bakes bread but forgets to watch his rising dough and needs to think fast when the dough grows too big! Guest Stars: Kristen Bell, Keith L. Williams
09/16/2022
S1 • E3The Tiny Chef ShowPopcorn/Banana Toast
Popcorn/Banana Toast: Tiny Chef hosts movie night for friends and turns his tree stump into a popcorn machine to pop enough for everyone! Tiny Chef makes banana toast but after squishing his perfect banana, has to create a new dish! Guest Stars: Ca'Ron Coleman, Tabitha Brown
09/23/2022
S1 • E4The Tiny Chef ShowFreeze Pops/Lemonade
Freeze Pops/Lemonade: Tiny Chef makes ice pops but can't wait for them to freeze! He learns that patience is an important part of cooking. Tiny Chef makes pink lemonade and has to convince Ruby that trying new things can be fun! Guest Stars: Josh Gad, RZA
09/30/2022
S1 • E10The Tiny Chef ShowTiny Chef's Marvelous Mish Mesh Special
It's the Mish Mesh Special! Chef and friends host a celebration of everyone's favorite holiday traditions. Chef makes his marvelous Mish Mesh cookies, saving one to give to Santa. The only problem is, Chef forgot to send Santa his invitation letter!
12/04/2023
S2 • E3The Tiny Chef ShowDonuts/Rainbow Salad
Chef attempts to bake Olly's favorite donuts for her surprise birthday breakfast without waking her up. Chef and Olly have their hands full babysitting twelve ladybug babies and trying to make them a snack at the same time.
03/28/2024
S2 • E4The Tiny Chef ShowMatzo Ball Soup/Turon
When the gang gets the sneezles, it's up to Olly to finish the matzo ball soup without an exact recipe. When the Stump receives a delivery of an unknown fruit, Detectives Chef and Olly must solve the mystery of what it is before they can cook it.
04/11/2024
S2 • E5The Tiny Chef ShowPeanut Butter and Jelly/Potato Skins
Chef tries to make the Stump Band the best peanut butter and jelly sandwiches during their Snack Break. It's Potato Day, Henry's favorite holiday! Chef wants to whip up Henry's favorite potato dish – except Henry can't remember what it's called!
04/16/2024
S2 • E6The Tiny Chef ShowGranola Bars/Nachos
Chef and Olly have a cooking competition to see who can make the best kind of granola bars, with Morton as the judge. In his cooking debut, a very enthusiastic Bonzo helps Chef and Olly make nachos.
04/18/2024
S2 • E7The Tiny Chef ShowFruit Chews/Opera Cake
Tiny Chef hosts his own tiny cooking show, and with his best friends Olly, Ruby, and Henry, cooks up tasty dishes and amazing adventures. Tiny Chef finds joy in sharing his creations with his friends and puts his love into every dish he makes.
04/23/2024
S2 • E10The Tiny Chef ShowDino Cake/Dumplings
Olly wants to make a simple cake for her Dinosaur Club, but Chef insists on complicating the recipe. Chef and Olly are making dumplings, but when first-timer Olly is better at making them, Chef must regain his confidence in his folding skills.
06/13/2024
S2 • E11The Tiny Chef ShowAvocado Sushi/Poi
Chef is so focused on his avocado’s perfect ripeness that he ignores the rest of his avocado sushi recipe. Chef’s friend inspires him to bring Hawai’i home by making poi and decorating the Stump—staycation style.
06/18/2024
