Shows
Videos
Games
TV Schedule
Grownups
Shows
Videos
Games
Privacy
Grownups
Max and Ruby
Ruby's Gingerbread House
Season 4 E 4 • 11/30/2009
Ruby and Louise want to make the perfect gingerbread house for Grandma at Christmas.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:29
Max and Ruby
S4 • E4
Ruby's Gingerbread House
Ruby and Louise want to make the perfect gingerbread house for Grandma at Christmas./Max doesn't want Christmas to end so he finds a way to make sure it doesn't!/Max & Ruby spend New Year's Eve at Grandma's house.
11/30/2009