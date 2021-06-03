Peppa Pig
Grampy Rabbit's Jetpack/In the Future/The Electric Car/Detective Potato/The Flying Vet
Season 9 E 2 • 06/04/2021
Grampy Rabbit's Jetpack/In the Future/The Electric Car/Detective Potato/The Flying Vet: Grampy Rabbit has built a jetpack. Charlotte Sheep is babysitting her cousin Suzy Sheep and her best friend Peppa. Daddy Pig arrives in a new electric car.
23:09
S9 • E1Peppa PigAmerica/The Diner/Canyon Country /Hollywood/Hop, Skip, Jump!
America/The Diner/Canyon Country/Hollywood/Hop, Skip, Jump!: Peppa and family win a trip to America. Peppa and family are driving in campervan across America. Peppa and family finally make it to Hollywood.
03/06/2021
23:03
S9 • E15Peppa PigClubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club
Clubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club: Mr Bull builds a Club House for Peppa. The children set up a detective club. The children run a shop. Peppa and her friends create stories. Peppa and her friends have breakfast.
05/30/2022
23:03
S9 • E16Peppa PigDanny's Pirate Bedroom/Undersea Party/Woodland Club/Guinea Pigs/Bird Spotting
Peppa helps with a bedroom make-over. It's Peppa's pet goldfish Goldie's birthday. Peppa and her friends are shown woodcraft. Madame Gazelle shows her pet Guinea Pigs to the children. Peppa and George are birdwatching with Grandpa Pig.
06/21/2022
23:09
S9 • E18Peppa PigParachute Games/Flying Discs/Kiddie Workout/Monkey Trees/Trampoline
Peppa has fun playing parachute games at playgroup. Peppa learns how to throw and catch flying discs in the park. Mr Potato leads the playgroup in a fun musical workout. Peppa visits an adventure park. Peppa has fun at a trampoline park.
12/08/2022
23:09
S9 • E18Peppa PigFamilies/Charity Shop/Hippies/Little Cars/The Perfect Day
The children draw pictures of their families. Peppa, George and Daddy Pig visit the Charity Shop. A long time ago, Granny and Grandpa were hippies. Peppa the Little Cars play centre. Peppa visits a big shop full of little shops!
12/15/2022
23:09
S9 • E19Peppa PigThe Owl/The Apple Tree/The Big Hill/The Bug Hotel/Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse
Grandpa Pig builds a special bird watching hut. Peppa and family enjoy their garden apple tree all year round. Grandpa Pig shows Peppa and George his special 'Bug Hotel'. Grandpa Pig and Grandpa Dog show their Greenhouses to Peppa and George.
12/22/2022
23:09
S9 • E21Peppa PigCruise Ship Holiday/Holiday On the Sea/Tropical Day Trip/Sailing Home/Caves
Peppa and George go on a Cruise with Granny and Grandpa Pig. During breakfast, Peppa and the family meet Pirate Pete and Mrs. Mermaid. Peppa and her family go to an island full of souvenir stalls. Peppa is sad because her family is sailing home.
06/05/2023
23:09
S9 • E22Peppa PigSwimming Lesson/Water Park/Canoe Trip/The Holiday/Sea Treasure
Peppa and her friends are having a swimming lesson. Peppa and her family are going to the Water Park. Peppa and her family are going on a canoe trip. Peppa and her family have gone on holiday.
06/12/2023
23:09
S9 • E23Peppa PigSuperhero Party/Dinosaur Party/Playgroup Garden/Bowling/A Day with Doctor Hamster
It's Pedro Pony's birthday and he is having a superhero party. Peppa and George play at Granny and Grandpa's house. Peppa and friends have their lesson in the garden. Peppa and her friends go bowling. Peppa and Suzy help Dr. Hamster the Vet.
06/19/2023
