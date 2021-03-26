Baby Shark's Big Show!
William Manta: News Fish/Sleeping Like a Baby
Season 1 E 25 • 07/22/2022
William Manta: News Fish/Sleeping Like a Baby: While visiting Rayna at work, William learns what it takes to become a top-notch TV reporter. Baby sleeps in his parents’ bed and loves it so much, he tries to make it a permanent arrangement.
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E2Baby Tooth/Slobber Slug
Baby Tooth/Slobber Slug: When Baby Shark loses his tooth for real, he and William team up with an unexpected ally to track it down. A game of Barnacle Ball turns into a rescue mission after Hank's pet rock, Rocky, is hit into the Lair of the Slobber Slug.
03/26/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E5Live From the Shark House
Live From the Shark House: Baby Shark's Big Show! follows Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends, and sing original catchy tunes along the way.
04/23/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E6Get Your Game On
Get Your Game On: Baby & William are putting on a game show and you can play along!
05/07/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E8When You Wish Upon A Fish/Shark-Off
When You Wish Upon A Fish/Shark-Off: Baby and friends set out to climb Wish Mountain and make a wish on the legendary shooting starfish, Ol' Sea Breeze. Shadow challenges Baby Shark to a Shark-Off to prove who's the sharkiest shark.
07/02/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E18Coach Grandma/Busy Baby
Coach Grandma/Busy Baby: Baby Shark's Barnacle Ball team hires an expert coach with unusual methods. Baby Shark bites off more than he can chew before his big dance party with Grandma Shark.
02/07/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E19Best Fin-Ship Day/The Great Skate Case
Best Fin-Ship Day/The Great Skate Case: Baby Shark tries to give William the best Best Fin-ship Day ever. When Vola's skatefish board goes missing before a big event, Detective Baby Shark and William Watson are on the case.
02/14/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E20Shark Prank/Lagoon Lemonade
Baby and William have to think outside the box in order to prank the ultimate prank master, Grandma Shark. When a heatwave strikes, Baby and William supply the town with Grandpa’s world famous Lemonade but instead of cutting lemons, they cut corners
04/01/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E21The Seaweed Sway/Flow Bros
The Seaweed Sway/Flow Bros: Baby Shark and William meet the fin-credible rap icon Sharki B. When Chucks leads a precious bubble across the ocean, the carefree seahorse learns the importance of watching where you flow.
04/15/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E22A Shark Day's Night/Bad Hank
A Shark Day's Night/Bad Hank: The Tentacools get caught up in the trappings of being rock starfishes. When Hank discovers his friends are going easy on him during dodge bubble, he sets out to become a tough fishy just like Shadow.
04/22/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E23Operation Happy Mommies/Buds at First Bite
Operation Happy Mommies/Buds at First Bite: As the kids get ready to celebrate Mother's Day, William starts to worry about why his family looks different than everyfishy else's. Baby enlists Goldie's help to show Penny Piranha how to stop biting.
05/06/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E24A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon
A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon: It's a battle of the dads when Grandpa and Daddy can't agree on the best way to camp. When Baby's new neighbor doesn't like him, Baby pulls out all the stops to change his mind.
06/17/2022
Baby Shark's Big Show!S1 • E26The Lost Jelly/The Coral Dilemma
The Lost Jelly/The Coral Dilemma: When an out-of-this-world visitor blows into Carnivore Cove, Baby Shark and his friends must put their stellar communication skills to the test. When Vigo steals the color from the coral, it’s up to Super Shark and Captain Kelp to bring it back!
07/29/2022