Season 6 E 10 • 11/16/2021

Starla's Wild West Birthday: Starla's wild west birthday party is in trouble when her cake gets carried off by a runaway train. Can she, Blaze, and AJ catch up and save the cake before it's too late?

Blaze and the Monster Machines
S4 • E4
Ninja Blaze

Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas.
10/18/2018
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E1
Big Rig to the Rescue!

Big Rig to the Rescue!: When three big deliveries are needed all over Axle City, there's only one monster machine with the power to haul it all: Big Rig Blaze! But even Big Rig Blaze may not be able to make all the deliveries in time.
12/18/2020
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E2
Dino Derby

Dino Derby: Dinosaur Blaze is teaming up with his prehistoric pal Zeg to compete in… the Dino Derby! But will this dino duo have what it takes to outrace the rest and become Dino Derby champions?
01/29/2021
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E9
The Construction Contest

The Construction Contest: To compete in the Axle City Construction Contest, Blaze and his friends turn into construction vehicles! But when Crusher sends them far away, it'll take all of their construction skills to make it back before time runs out.
11/15/2021
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E10
Starla's Wild West Birthday

Starla's Wild West Birthday: Starla's wild west birthday party is in trouble when her cake gets carried off by a runaway train. Can she, Blaze, and AJ catch up and save the cake before it's too late?
11/16/2021
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E11
Race to the Golden Gift

Race to the Golden Gift: Blaze is joined by all of his friends in the Race to the Golden Gift! But to win, they'll first have to get past Crusher and his fresh batch of cheats.
11/17/2021
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E12
The Tiger Treasure

The Tiger Treasure: Blaze, AJ, and Stripes put their explorer skills to the test as they follow the trail to the fabled Tiger Treasure.
11/18/2021
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E13
The Boingies!

The Boingies!: When a bunch of adorable critters called Boingies get lost in Axle City, it's up to Blaze and AJ to gather them up and get them home safe and sound.
11/19/2021
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E16
Special Mission Blaze

Special Mission Blaze: When a nefarious villain steals every toothbrush in Axle City, Blaze's only chance at saving the day is to become: Special Mission Blaze!
02/25/2022
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E17
The Fastest of Them All

The Fastest of Them All: When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
03/04/2022
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E18
Megabot!

Megabot!: Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade.
04/29/2022
Blaze and the Monster Machines
S6 • E19
The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure

The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure: In the first-ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.
06/23/2022