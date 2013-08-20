PAW Patrol S9 • E7 Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art

Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art: With Tracker's help, the PAW Patrol must rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. When Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control.