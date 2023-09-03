Bossy Bear
Latke Lark/Game Plan/Hand Me Downer
Season 1 E 15 • 06/15/2023
Bossy and Turtle rush to win enough tickets for the biggest arcade prize. After being asked by Mom to hand down a toy to Cindy, Bossy realizes this might not be that easy.
S1 • E4Bossy BearBossy's Super Social Saturday/Center of a Tension/Cart-tastrophe
Bossy and Turtle agree to two parties at the same time and end up over-committing themselves. Bossy and Turtle have their first sleepover ever! Bossy schemes for himself and Turtle to get new Boom Boom Super Satang cards.
03/09/2023
S1 • E5Bossy BearTurtle's Shell Day/The Way of the Gran-Gran/The Spring Kick-Off Games
Bossy plans a Shell Day party for Turtle without considering what Turtle would want. Bossy and Turtle must learn how to be patient from the master of patience themselves Gran-Gran.Bossy is tired of losing at the All-School-Spring-Games.
03/13/2023
S1 • E6Bossy BearShow and Smell/Don't Look Now/Two's a Bestie, Three's a Crowd
Bossy and Turtle bring fun weird smelling food for “Show and Smell.” During a sleepover, Bossy and Turtle want to watch a big-kids' scary movie, but may have bitten off more than they can chew. Ginger hangs out with besties Bossy and Turtle for a day.
03/16/2023
S1 • E8Bossy BearSpectacular Skating Spectacular/Gran-Gran Dreams of Japchae/Snow Party
Bossy helps Turtle’s dream come true: being a superhero! Bossy and Turtle go camping and learn the story of the magical Yeti. With the power out, Bossy’s family must find a way to keep themselves entertained with the power of their imagination.
03/21/2023
S1 • E9Bossy BearNew Squid On The Block/Boss Bissy/To BFF or Not to BFF
When a quiet new kid starts at Hollow Hollow Elementary, Bossy does everything and anything to make sure they have a good time. Bossy wishes he was older like his big sister Bissy. Bossy and Turtle fail to get a perfect score on a besties quiz.
03/27/2023
S1 • E10Bossy BearA New New Year/Finders Keepers/Busy Buddies
Bossy is worried his family does not celebrate the Korean New Year “the right way." Bossy finds a cool toy but he doesn’t want to give it up. Bossy and Turtle overtask themselves when they take on ALL class jobs at once.
03/28/2023
S1 • E11Bossy BearSleepover Blues/Roll With It/A Day Behind
Bossy and Turtle go to a sleepover at Ginger's house, and Turtle feels overwhelmed. Bossy gets a new board game and forces his friends to keep playing it. Bossy returns to class after missing a day and discovers that he's out of the loop.
05/01/2023
S1 • E12Bossy BearSpace Invader/Reindeer's Game/Short Kites
After a day of adventures together, Turtle needs some space from Bossy..but is it possible? Bossy and Turtle get distracted by a video game and lose Roller's backpack. Short Kites: Bossy and Turtle want to fly a kite, but Bossy's room must be clean first.
05/04/2023
S1 • E13Bossy BearJelly Juggernaut/One Bear Show/Snowmania
Bossy and Turtle agree to share a Boom Boom Super Satang Card, but they can't agree on what's the best way to do that. When Bossy does not succeed in the school play, he tries something else. Bossy and Bissy compete in a snow bear building battle.
05/08/2023
S1 • E14Bossy BearDad's Big Surprise/Scout's Honor/The Magic Word
Bossy and Bissy try to make an errands day with their dad fun. Bossy and Turtle lead Miss Elky and others on a hike but refuse to ask for help. Mom reminds Bossy to use the magic word "please," but Bossy starts to use his new "power" all over town.
05/09/2023
