The Tiny Chef Show
Ants on a Log/Quesadillas
Season 1 E 7 • 10/21/2022
Ants on a Log/Quesadillas: Tiny Chef makes Ants-on-a-Log for a picnic, but has to solve a mystery when the food starts to disappear! Tiny Chef makes quesadillas but can’t get his favorite jar of salsa open no matter how hard he and his friends try!
