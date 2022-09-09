The Tiny Chef Show S1 • E6 Apple Pie Crumble/Guacamole

Apple Pie Crumble/Guacamole: Tiny Chef bakes apple pie for the contest, and after an accident, has to think fast to come up with a new entry. Tiny Chef makes guacamole and learns to share when his friends want to help using a new kitchen tool. Guest Stars: Josh Dela Cruz, Josh Gad