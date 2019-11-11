Blue's Clues & You
Blue's Storytime with Camila
Season 3 E 13 • 10/03/2022
Blue's Storytime with Camila: We dive deeper into American Sign Language and the Deaf community. Camila the librarian wants to tell a story with us using ASL that everyone can enjoy together—but what story? We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E1Meet Josh!
Meet Josh!: Something is missing from Blue's snack, so we play Blue's Clues with our new host, Josh, to find out what it is. With a little help from our old friends, Steve and Joe, Josh finds out what Blue wants with her snack.
11/11/2019
22:30
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E5Colors Everywhere with Blue
Colors Everywhere with Blue: Josh and Blue are painting a portrait of their friends, but it's not finished. We play Blue's Clues to figure out who else Blue wants to add to her painting. While looking for clues we skidoo to help out our color friends!
06/02/2020
22:30
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E18Spooky Costume Party with Blue
Spooky Costume Party with Blue: It's a spooky Halloween at the Blue's Clues house - Blue's dressed up as a fish, but Magenta can't decide what to wear! We play Blue's Clues to figure out what costume Magenta should wear.
10/16/2020
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E5Blue's Big Baking Show
Blue's Big Baking Show: It's a sweet and deeeelicious day at Blue's Bakery, because Josh and Blue are baking bibingka – a cake from the Philippines!
11/20/2020
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E1Our New Neighbor!
Our New Neighbor!: Josh and Blue have some BIG news--a new neighbor just moved in next door and it's Periwinkle! We play Blue's Clues to figure out how we can help Periwinkle feel welcome and learn more about our new kitten neighbor.
10/01/2021
22:30
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E5Blue's Dino Clues
Blue's Dino Clues: It's a prehistoric game of Blue's Clues when a mysterious dinosaur egg falls out of the skidoo frame and starts to hatch! We skidoo into Dino World to figure out what kind of dinosaur is inside the egg.
01/14/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E6Building with Blue
Building with Blue: Josh invites YOU to be a part of the construction crew! Blue and Magenta are building something special, and we need to play Blue and Magenta's Clues to figure it out!
02/04/2022
22:27
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E7Blue's Backyard Sports Spectacular
Blue's Backyard Sports Spectacular: It's a Backyard Sports Spectacular! Coach Josh and friends are playing all the sports today and getting ready for a big soccer game later!
02/08/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E8Blue's Mystery Present
Blue's Mystery Present: At the Present Store, Joe's running a special contest--whoever correctly guesses the mystery present on display gets to unwrap it! We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
03/18/2022
22:27
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E9Mailtime Mystery
Mailtime Mystery: It's a busy delivery day for Mailbox, and he could really use some help. There's a super-special letter that needs to be delivered, but Mailbox doesn't know who the letter is for!
03/18/2022
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E10Magenta's Case of the Giggles
Magenta's Case of the Giggles: Josh and Blue are pretending to be doctors around the house. But one ‘patient' seems to have a curious condition -- Magenta has come down with a serious case of the giggles!
04/01/2022
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E11Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure
Rainbow Puppy's Skidoo Adventure: Josh and Blue are having a playdate with our friend Rainbow Puppy, who makes everything extra exciting! We play a super special game of Rainbow Puppy's Clues to figure out where she wants to go.
05/13/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E12Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon
Blue's Treasure of Clue Lagoon: There's a hidden treasure and Rainbow Puppy needs help finding it! Using the Handy Dandy Map-Book, we journey across Clue Lagoon, decoding symbols to get through ancient walls. Guest Star: Steve Burns
06/22/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E13Blue and Little Rainbow Riding Hood
Blue and Little Rainbow Riding Hood: Rainbow Puppy is opening up a brand‐new Neighborhood Theater, and everyone is pitching in to help. Who has the singing and dancing talents to play the part of The Big, Bad Wolf in "Little Rainbow Riding Hood?"
08/05/2022
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E14Tickety's Big Musical Morning
Tickety's Big Musical Morning: Good morning! We celebrate morning routines with Tickety as we sing a brand-new wakeup song. As we play a timely game of Blue's Clues to figure out what special time is coming up, we help Josh get ready for the day and straighten out Felicia's schedule.
10/04/2022