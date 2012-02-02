Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer: Benny the Castaway
Season 7 E 3 • 10/17/2012
Benny the Castaway: Dora and Boots are getting ready for a big beach picnic, but Benny gets stranded on Coconut Island and needs rescuing.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:58
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E2Dora the Explorer: A Ribbon for Pinto
A Ribbon for Pinto: Dora, Boots, and Pinto's train breaks down on the way to the Big Horse Show. Can they make it in time?
02/02/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E13Dora the Explorer: Dora's Rescue in Mermaid Kingdom
Dora's Rescue in Mermaid Kingdom: Dora and Boots go on an underwater adventure to bring a lost mermaid back home to Mermaid Cove.
03/16/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E5Dora the Explorer: Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure
Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure: When Swiper swipes a special rainbow ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help to get it back.
08/13/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E6Dora the Explorer: School Science Fair
School Science Fair: Dora and her friend Emma are off on a science-filled journey to take their pretend volcano to the Green Power Science Fair.
09/07/2012
Full Episode
23:00
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E6Dora the Explorer: Dora's Moonlight Adventure
Dora's Moonlight Adventure: While taking care of Abuela's little kitties, Dora awakens to find that Lucky has chased a ball of string right into a storybook world!
09/14/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E7Dora the Explorer: Perrito's Big Surprise
Perrito's Big Surprise: Dora has a big surprise for Perrito on Surprise Hill, but Swiper's trying to get there first to swipe it!
10/15/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E18Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure
Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure: Dora and her cousin Diego are on their way to a big surprise--the Amazing Animal Circus!
10/16/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E3Dora the Explorer: Benny the Castaway
Benny the Castaway: Dora and Boots are getting ready for a big beach picnic, but Benny gets stranded on Coconut Island and needs rescuing.
10/17/2012