Bubble Guppies
The Glitter Games!
Season 4 E 2 • 05/21/2015
Molly meets Demanda, a princess in training. She'll have to demonstrate all the exceptional qualities of a princess to earn her crown.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:59
S3 • E8Bubble GuppiesPuppy Love!
Bubble Puppy’s got a cold! Dr. Martin takes good care of him. But will Gil’s get-well card help Bubble Puppy feel better?
11/08/2013
Full Episode
23:00
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E1Bubble GuppiesWerewolves of Bubbledon!
Werewolves of Bubbledon!: On Halloween eve in the foggy town of Bubbledon, everyone is nervous because there's a werewolf on the loose! Detectives Molly, Gil, and Dr. Pupson are on the case, but will they find the critter before Halloween is cancelled?
10/19/2021
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E2Bubble GuppiesA Giant Harvest Day!
A Giant Harvest Day!: Holiday Cooks Molly and Gil, on a mission to save the town's Harvest Day (Thanksgiving) feast, must retrieve a Golden Tomato from magical Tall Tale Farms. But first, their food knowledge is tested by three guardians!
11/11/2021
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E3Bubble GuppiesChristmas Is Coming!
Christmas Is Coming!: On a quest to attend King Grouper's Christmas party and deliver a promised tree, Lady Oona and Lord Goby must face the ravages of winter and a mysterious Freezy Dragon, who seems intent on keeping them from the festivities.
12/07/2021
