Blue's Clues & You
Hide and Seek with Blue
Season 2 E 2 • 09/16/2020
Hide and Seek with Blue: Josh, Blue, and all our friends are playing Hide and Seek, and Blue knows the BEST hiding spot! As we play Blue's Clues to figure out the best place to hide, we search for our hiding friends and play Snail and Seek.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E2Hide and Seek with Blue
Hide and Seek with Blue: Josh, Blue, and all our friends are playing Hide and Seek, and Blue knows the BEST hiding spot! As we play Blue's Clues to figure out the best place to hide, we search for our hiding friends and play Snail and Seek.
09/16/2020
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E6Blue's Night Before Christmas
Blue's Night Before Christmas: It's the night before Christmas with Josh and Blue, and they're both so excited to share this special night with YOU!
12/04/2020
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E7Sleepy Singalong with Blue
Sleepy Singalong with Blue: It's a nighttime game of Blue's Clues to figure out Blue's favorite part of bedtime! As we search for clues, we help Blue and Polka Dots get clean, comfy, cozy and ready for bed.
12/18/2020
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E9Blue's Big Imagination
Blue's Big Imagination: Imagine along with Josh and Blue in this game of Blue's Clues to figure out what Blue envisions a mysterious shape to be. We listen to a story created by Slippery, Magenta and Tickety and help Mr. Salt discover his own imagination.
01/22/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E1Our New Neighbor!
Josh and Blue have some BIG news--a new neighbor just moved in next door and it’s Periwinkle! We play Blue’s Clues to figure out how we can help Periwinkle feel welcome and learn more about our new kitten neighbor.
10/01/2021
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E8Blue's Mystery Present
Blue's Mystery Present: At the Present Store, Joe's running a special contest--whoever correctly guesses the mystery present on display gets to unwrap it! We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
03/18/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E13Blue and Little Rainbow Riding Hood
Blue and Little Rainbow Riding Hood: Rainbow Puppy is opening up a brand‐new Neighborhood Theater, and everyone is pitching in to help. Who has the singing and dancing talents to play the part of The Big, Bad Wolf in "Little Rainbow Riding Hood?"
08/05/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E13Blue's Storytime with Camila
Blue's Storytime with Camila: We dive deeper into American Sign Language and the Deaf community. Camila the librarian wants to tell a story with us using ASL that everyone can enjoy together—but what story? We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
10/03/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E14Tickety's Big Musical Morning
Tickety's Big Musical Morning: Good morning! We celebrate morning routines with Tickety as we sing a brand-new wakeup song. As we play a timely game of Blue's Clues to figure out what special time is coming up, we help Josh get ready for the day and straighten out Felicia's schedule.
10/04/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E15Something New at Blue's School
Something New at Blue's School: Josh's excited to try being Teacher for the Day, but Blue seems nervous to try something. What could it be? As we play games and sing songs at school, we learn all about why it's so awesome to try new things! Guest Star: Rachel Bloom
10/05/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E16Feelin' Filipino
Feelin' Filipino: Lola is missing her hometown in the Philippines, so Josh surprises her by bringing the Philippines to the house! We explore Filipino culture and family traditions as we play Blue's Clues to figure out Lola's favorite thing to do. Guest Star: Carolyn Fe
10/06/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E18Into the Blueniverse
Into the Blueniverse: It's an interstellar Blue's Clues adventure! Magenta's toy spaceship spins out of control, disappearing into Blueniverse. Oh no! Where in the Blueniverse is Magenta's spaceship? We'll play Blue's Clues to find out!
11/07/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E19Sage and Ginger's Baby Book
Sage and Ginger's Baby Book: Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper are trying to take a photo of Sage and Ginger for their baby book, but as hard as they try, they just can't seem to make the twins smile. We'll play a silly game of Blue's Clues to figure out how to make the twins giggle!
11/08/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E20Joshini the Amazing
Joshini the Amazing: Abracadabra! Periwinkle is planning a magic show! The Amazing Joshini and YOU, his Friendo Fabuloso, are eager to perform the greatest magic trick the Blue's Clues house has ever seen! Guest Star: Donovan Patton
11/09/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E20Getting Healthy with Blue
Getting Healthy with Blue: Uh oh! Josh has a case of the sniffles, we play Blue's Clues to figure out what Blue thinks Josh needs to feel better. As we look for Blue's Clues, we skidoo to help our friend Jill with her story and sing about Healthy Snacks.
11/10/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Blue's Clues & YouS4 • E2A Blue Christmas with You!
A Blue Christmas with You!: Christmas Eve is here and all is calm and all is bright… until Blitzen appears asking for our help—Santa's missing! Josh and Blue skidoo to the North Pole for toy‐making fun, Reindeer Games, and a holiday celebration they'll never forget!
11/29/2022