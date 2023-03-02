Rubble & Crew
The Crew Builds A Skate Park/The Crew Builds A Tunnel
Season 1 E 6 • 03/31/2023
The pups find out Auntie Crane is a secret skateboard star! But while building a surprise skatepark, they have to fix a cement mix mishap. Charger's favorite singer Sierra Sparkle is coming to town... if the pups can build a tunnel for her tour bus!
Rubble & CrewS1 • E1The Crew Builds a Bridge
Rubble and his construction pup family gear up to build a bridge, only to find the villainous Speed Meister has a different idea. It's up to the Rubble & Crew to work together and save the day by building a new, safe bridge to Builder Cove.
02/03/2023
Rubble & CrewS1 • E2The Crew Builds a Big Bike Shop/The Crew Builds a Super Tub
Rubble and the pups work to build a big bike shop in time for the Bike Festival, unless Speed Meister beats them to it! When Motor won't take a bath before their family photo, it's up to Rubble and the pups to find a construction solution.
02/10/2023
Rubble & CrewS1 • E3The Crew Builds An Ice Cream Shop/The Crew Fixes A Squeak
When a windy day derails construction on an ice cream shop, Rubble & Crew are on the chase. There's a mysterious squeak in City Hall. Mayor Greatway asks Rubble and Charger to find and fix the squeak before her big speech!
02/17/2023
Rubble & CrewS1 • E4The Crew Builds A Playground/The Crew Fixes A Roof
After Speed Meister builds an unsafe playground, Rubble & Crew get creative and build a whole new one with old materials. The town Chili Cookaroo is threatened when City Hall's roof starts to cave in! Luckily, the pups know just how to fix it.
02/24/2023
Rubble & CrewS1 • E5The Crew Builds A Car Wash/The Crew Plans Grandpa Day
Mayor Greatway needs her muddy motorcycle cleaned fast! Wheeler and the pups jump into action to build a solution before the big race. It's Grandpa Gravel's special day! But when the pups are needed, they have to change their Grandpa Day plans.
03/10/2023
