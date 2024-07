S10 • E24 Peppa Pig Clubhouse Takeaway/Walkie Talkies/Peppa's Office/What Babies Do /Lenses

Suzy describes a takeaway and everyone wants to make their own. Peppa and her family use walkie talkies Mummy and Daddy Pig are working in their home office. Peppa and her family visit Cousin Chloe. Peppa hands Penny and Pedro the wrong glasses.