Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ryan's Merry Playdate
Season 2 E 10 • 12/02/2019
Ryan's Mystery Playdate: With the help of festive friends, Ryan must deck the halls with 12 challenge victories to prepare for the hopeful arrival of the big red guy himself.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:36
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS2 • E10Ryan's Merry Playdate
Ryan's Mystery Playdate: With the help of festive friends, Ryan must deck the halls with 12 challenge victories to prepare for the hopeful arrival of the big red guy himself.
12/02/2019
Full Episode
22:31
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E9Ryan's Pop Rock-in' Playdate/Ryan's Magical Playdate
Ryan's Pop Rock-in' Playdate/Ryan's Magical Playdate: 1-2-3-4! Ryan's gonna rock and roll through the challenges for a chance to jam with his radical playdate! Ryan's gotta play his cards right if he wants to find out who his playdate is.
06/11/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E10Ryan's Super Tough Playdate/Ryan's All-In-One Playdate
Ryan's Super Tough Playdate/Ryan's All-In-One Playdate: From the top of the ropes comes Ryan, slamming his way through challenges to have a tough playdate! Stomp your feet, clap your hands, and honk a horn with Ryan as he has a unique musical playdate!
08/27/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E11Ryan's Fizzy Playdate/Ryan's Artistic Playdate
Ryan's Fizzy Playdate/Ryan's Artistic Playdate: To get through these challenges and collect enough hints, Ryan gets the help of the Onyx family! Ryan spins his way through challenges like an artist, gathering hints and making big messes along the way!
09/27/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E12Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate
Ryan's Ice Cold Playdate/Ryan's Stylish Playdate: It's time to chill with Ryan as he takes a tasty bite out of today's challenges! Ryan is going to style and profile his way through the challenges to get enough hints to figure out who his playdate is!
09/28/2021
Full Episode
22:27
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E3Ryan's Board Breaking Playdate/Ryan's Classical Playdate
Ryan's Board Breaking Playdate/Ryan's Classical Playdate: Ryan is going to punch and kick his way through challenges! Ryan will have to scale many challenges to orchestrate enough hints to figure out this musical playdate mystery!
09/29/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E14Ryan's Slammin' Playdate/Ryan's Hairy Playdate
Ryan's Slammin' Playdate/Ryan's Hairy Playdate: Ryan goes for gold in challenges and puzzles to win hints before he enters the ring for a playdate with a champion! It'll take a lot of style and pizzaz for Ryan to beat the challenges in this episode!
09/30/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E15Ryan's Gemtastic Playdate/Ryan's Outdoorsy Playdate
Ryan's Gemtastic Playdate/Ryan's Outdoorsy Playdate: Ryan is joined by the GEM Sisters to sparkle and shine their way through challenges! Join Ryan in the great outdoors as he treks through challenges and puzzles, before going on a playdate adventure!
11/01/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E16Ryan's Messy Target Playdate/Ryan's Riding Playdate
Ryan's Messy Target Playdate/Ryan's Riding Playdate: With his buddy MarMar, Ryan will complete messy challenges to get enough hints to figure out his playdate mystery! Ryan will leap and trot his way around as he gallops through amazing challenges!
11/02/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E17Ryan's Synchronized Playdate/Ryan's Sketching Playdate
Ryan's Synchronized Playdate/Ryan's Sketching Playdate: Make a splash with Ryan as he kicks and spins through challenges and puzzles! In order to draw up a good guess, Ryan will have to complete colorful challenges and picture-perfect puzzles!
11/03/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateS4 • E18Ryan's Super Safe Playdate/Ryan's Poppin' Playdate
Ryan's Super Safe Playdate/Ryan's Poppin' Playdate: Ryan swims upstream in challenges and puzzles to get enough hints to work out this playdate mystery! It's time to pop into some puzzles and crunch through challenges with Ryan and his family!
11/04/2021