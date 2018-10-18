Blaze and the Monster Machines
Dino Derby
Season 6 E 2 • 01/29/2021
Dino Derby: Dinosaur Blaze is teaming up with his prehistoric pal Zeg to compete in… the Dino Derby! But will this dino duo have what it takes to outrace the rest and become Dino Derby champions?
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS4 • E4Ninja Blaze
Ninja Master Blackbelt is training Blaze and AJ to be powerful ninjas.
10/18/2018
21:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E1Big Rig to the Rescue!
Big Rig to the Rescue!: When three big deliveries are needed all over Axle City, there's only one monster machine with the power to haul it all: Big Rig Blaze! But even Big Rig Blaze may not be able to make all the deliveries in time.
12/18/2020
21:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E2Dino Derby
01/29/2021
21:29
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E9The Construction Contest
The Construction Contest: To compete in the Axle City Construction Contest, Blaze and his friends turn into construction vehicles! But when Crusher sends them far away, it'll take all of their construction skills to make it back before time runs out.
11/15/2021
21:10
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E10Starla's Wild West Birthday
Starla's Wild West Birthday: Starla's wild west birthday party is in trouble when her cake gets carried off by a runaway train. Can she, Blaze, and AJ catch up and save the cake before it's too late?
11/16/2021
21:36
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E11Race to the Golden Gift
Race to the Golden Gift: Blaze is joined by all of his friends in the Race to the Golden Gift! But to win, they'll first have to get past Crusher and his fresh batch of cheats.
11/17/2021
21:19
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E12The Tiger Treasure
The Tiger Treasure: Blaze, AJ, and Stripes put their explorer skills to the test as they follow the trail to the fabled Tiger Treasure.
11/18/2021
21:14
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E13The Boingies!
The Boingies!: When a bunch of adorable critters called Boingies get lost in Axle City, it's up to Blaze and AJ to gather them up and get them home safe and sound.
11/19/2021
22:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E16Special Mission Blaze
Special Mission Blaze: When a nefarious villain steals every toothbrush in Axle City, Blaze's only chance at saving the day is to become: Special Mission Blaze!
02/25/2022
22:13
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E17The Fastest of Them All
The Fastest of Them All: When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
03/04/2022
21:31
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E18Megabot!
Megabot!: Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade.
04/29/2022
22:24
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E19The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure
The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure: In the first-ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.
06/23/2022