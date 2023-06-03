Bossy Bear
Space Invader/Reindeer's Game/Short Kites
Season 1 E 12 • 05/04/2023
After a day of adventures together, Turtle needs some space from Bossy..but is it possible? Bossy and Turtle get distracted by a video game and lose Roller's backpack. Short Kites: Bossy and Turtle want to fly a kite, but Bossy's room must be clean first.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:12
Sign in to Watch
Bossy BearS1 • E1Ultimate Hype Bear/The Chrysalis Crew/Just Say No
Bissy wants to meet her favorite band, but she must bring her embarrassing brother Bossy.When Bossy and Turtle find a chrysalis, they helpit grow into a healthy butterfly.Bossy and friends want to use Turtle's precious keepsake for a soccer ball.
03/06/2023
Full Episode
22:17
Bossy BearS1 • E4Bossy's Super Social Saturday/Center of a Tension/Cart-tastrophe
Bossy and Turtle agree to two parties at the same time and end up over-committing themselves. Bossy and Turtle have their first sleepover ever! Bossy schemes for himself and Turtle to get new Boom Boom Super Satang cards.
03/09/2023
Full Episode
22:23
Bossy BearS1 • E5Turtle's Shell Day/The Way of the Gran-Gran/The Spring Kick-Off Games
Bossy plans a Shell Day party for Turtle without considering what Turtle would want. Bossy and Turtle must learn how to be patient from the master of patience themselves Gran-Gran.Bossy is tired of losing at the All-School-Spring-Games.
03/13/2023
Full Episode
22:20
Bossy BearS1 • E6Show and Smell/Don't Look Now/Two's a Bestie, Three's a Crowd
Bossy and Turtle bring fun weird smelling food for “Show and Smell.” During a sleepover, Bossy and Turtle want to watch a big-kids' scary movie, but may have bitten off more than they can chew. Ginger hangs out with besties Bossy and Turtle for a day.
03/16/2023
Full Episode
22:12
Sign in to Watch
Bossy BearS1 • E7Ultra Shell and Wonder Bear/You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yeti/Powerless
Bissy wants to meet her favorite band, but she must bring her embarrassing brother Bossy. When Bossy and Turtle find a chrysalis, they helpit grow into a healthy butterfly. Bossy and friends want to use Turtle's precious keepsake for a soccer ball.
03/20/2023
Full Episode
22:14
Sign in to Watch
Bossy BearS1 • E8Spectacular Skating Spectacular/Gran-Gran Dreams of Japchae/Snow Party
Bossy helps Turtle’s dream come true: being a superhero! Bossy and Turtle go camping and learn the story of the magical Yeti. With the power out, Bossy’s family must find a way to keep themselves entertained with the power of their imagination.
03/21/2023
Full Episode
22:15
Sign in to Watch
Bossy BearS1 • E9New Squid On The Block/Boss Bissy/To BFF or Not to BFF
When a quiet new kid starts at Hollow Hollow Elementary, Bossy does everything and anything to make sure they have a good time. Bossy wishes he was older like his big sister Bissy. Bossy and Turtle fail to get a perfect score on a besties quiz.
03/27/2023
Full Episode
22:14
Sign in to Watch
Bossy BearS1 • E10A New New Year/Finders Keepers/Busy Buddies
Bossy is worried his family does not celebrate the Korean New Year “the right way." Bossy finds a cool toy but he doesn’t want to give it up. Bossy and Turtle overtask themselves when they take on ALL class jobs at once.
03/28/2023
Full Episode
22:12
Sign in to Watch
Bossy BearS1 • E11Sleepover Blues/Roll With It/A Day Behind
Bossy and Turtle go to a sleepover at Ginger's house, and Turtle feels overwhelmed. Bossy gets a new board game and forces his friends to keep playing it. Bossy returns to class after missing a day and discovers that he's out of the loop.
05/01/2023
Full Episode
22:13
Sign in to Watch
Bossy BearS1 • E12Space Invader/Reindeer's Game/Short Kites
After a day of adventures together, Turtle needs some space from Bossy..but is it possible? Bossy and Turtle get distracted by a video game and lose Roller's backpack. Short Kites: Bossy and Turtle want to fly a kite, but Bossy's room must be clean first.
05/04/2023
You may also like1 Video