Santiago of the Seas S2 • E8 The Time Capsule/Hiccup Soup

The Time Capsule/Hiccup Soup: At the opening of the Larimar Time Capsule, Santi and crew get transported to the past, where they team up with young Abuelo to get back to the present! When faced with a case of hiccups, Santi and his crew must collect ingredients to make the cure‐all.