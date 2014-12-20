Peppa Pig
The Owl/The Apple Tree/The Big Hill/The Bug Hotel/Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse
Season 9 E 19 • 12/22/2022
Grandpa Pig builds a special bird watching hut. Peppa and family enjoy their garden apple tree all year round. Grandpa Pig shows Peppa and George his special 'Bug Hotel'. Grandpa Pig and Grandpa Dog show their Greenhouses to Peppa and George.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:37
Peppa PigS6 • E1Snowy Mountain/Flying on Holiday/The Holiday House/Holiday in the Sun/End of the Holiday
Peppa and her friends are on Snowy Mountain learning how to ski.
12/20/2014
Full Episode
23:30
Peppa PigS6 • E4Desert Island/Going Boating/The Little Boat/The Sand Pit/The Aquarium
A fishing trip goes wrong, leaving Grandpa Pig and Grampy Rabbit stranded on a desert island.
10/05/2015
Full Episode
23:26
Peppa PigS6 • E5Grampy Rabbit in Space/Pirate Treasure/George's Racing Car/George's Balloon/Pedro is Late
Grampy Rabbit visits Peppa's playgroup to talk about space rockets.
10/12/2015
Full Episode
24:35
Peppa PigS7 • E3Around the World/Castle/Grandpa Pig's Train to the Rescue
Peppa and her family set off to the park to celebrate the beginning of the summer holidays.
03/26/2017
Full Episode
23:26
Peppa PigS7 • E6The Outback
Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig go to visit the Kangaroo family in Australia.
04/23/2018
Full Episode
23:12
Peppa PigS7 • E10Sailing Boat/Molly Mole/Soft Play/The Market/Bedtime Story
Peppa and George go sailing with Grandpa Pig, but he keeps getting the boat stuck in the mud!
05/14/2018
Full Episode
23:12
Peppa PigS7 • E12Peppa Goes to Paris
Peppa and family go on a trip to Paris to meet Delphine Donkey and her family.
05/21/2018
Full Episode
23:06
Peppa PigS7 • E14Long Train Journey/Madame Gazelle's House/Suzy Goes Away/Tiny Land/Grampy Rabbit's Boatyard
Long Train Journey/Madame Gazelle's House/Suzy Goes Away/Tiny Land/Grampy Rabbit's Boatyard: Daddy Pig receives a letter saying he must go away on business to test some very important concrete!
01/07/2019
Full Episode
19:01
Peppa PigS9 • E1America/The Diner/Canyon Country /Hollywood/Hop, Skip, Jump!
America/The Diner/Canyon Country/Hollywood/Hop, Skip, Jump!: Peppa and family win a trip to America. Peppa and family are driving in campervan across America. Peppa and family finally make it to Hollywood.
03/05/2021
Full Episode
22:43
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E10The Park/The Lifeboat/Police Boat/Lucky Hamper/Mummy Pig's Book
Peppa and George go to the park where they meet their friends. / Grampy Rabbit shows how a lifeboat works. / Peppa and George have a fantastic day helping the police on the police boat. / The Playgroup is raising money for a good cause.
09/10/2021
Full Episode
23:08
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E12Health Check/Potty Training/Jelly/The Tractor/The Petting Farm
Peppa is taken to the doctor for her regular check-up. / Mummy and Daddy teach George how to use a potty. / Daddy Pig shows Peppa and George how to make jelly. / Mrs. Badger shows Peppa how the tractor works. / Peppa visits the petting farm.
09/24/2021
Full Episode
23:09
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E13Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo/Winter Games/London/George's Wooly Hat/Doctor Hamster's Present
Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo/Winter Games/London/George's Wooly Hat/Doctor Hamster's Present: Peppa spends Christmas in Australia. Peppa goes skiing. Madame Gazelle takes the class to London. George has a new hat. Peppa goes to Doctor Hamster.
12/08/2021
Full Episode
23:05
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E14Roller Disco/Weather Station/Talking/Grandpa's Rock Garden/Winter Games
Roller Disco/Weather Station/Talking/Grandpa's Rock Garden/Winter Games: Madame Gazelle has organized a Roller Disco. The children learn about the weather. There is a new friend for Peppa. Grandpa Pig is making a Rock Garden. Peppa and Family go skiing.
02/10/2022
Full Episode
23:03
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E15Clubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club
Clubhouse/Detective Club/Clubhouse Shop/Clubhouse Adventure/Breakfast Club: Mr Bull builds a Club House for Peppa. The children set up a detective club. The children run a shop. Peppa and her friends create stories. Peppa and her friends have breakfast.
05/30/2022
Full Episode
23:03
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E16Danny's Pirate Bedroom/Undersea Party/Woodland Club/Guinea Pigs/Bird Spotting
Peppa helps with a bedroom make-over. It's Peppa's pet goldfish Goldie's birthday. Peppa and her friends are shown woodcraft. Madame Gazelle shows her pet Guinea Pigs to the children. Peppa and George are birdwatching with Grandpa Pig.
06/21/2022
Full Episode
23:09
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E18Parachute Games/Flying Discs/Kiddie Workout/Monkey Trees/Trampoline
Peppa has fun playing parachute games at playgroup. Peppa learns how to throw and catch flying discs in the park. Mr Potato leads the playgroup in a fun musical workout. Peppa visits an adventure park. Peppa has fun at a trampoline park.
12/08/2022
Full Episode
23:09
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E18Families/Charity Shop/Hippies/Little Cars/The Perfect Day
The children draw pictures of their families. Peppa, George and Daddy Pig visit the Charity Shop. A long time ago, Granny and Grandpa were hippies. Peppa the Little Cars play centre. Peppa visits a big shop full of little shops!
12/15/2022
Full Episode
23:09
Sign in to Watch
Peppa PigS9 • E19The Owl/The Apple Tree/The Big Hill/The Bug Hotel/Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse
Grandpa Pig builds a special bird watching hut. Peppa and family enjoy their garden apple tree all year round. Grandpa Pig shows Peppa and George his special 'Bug Hotel'. Grandpa Pig and Grandpa Dog show their Greenhouses to Peppa and George.
12/22/2022