Blue's Clues & You
Thank You Day
Season 4 E 4 • 02/10/2023
It's Thank You Day, and our friends Miranda and Magenta are coming over to celebrate! When Magenta's picture of what she's most thankful for gets ruined, we play a special game of Magenta's Clues to figure out what she's thankful for!
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS2 • E10What I Like About Blue
It’s LOVE DAY! Josh and Blue LOVE Love Day, and Blue is making YOU something very special. While we play Blue’s Clues to figure out what she’s making, we help Slippery finish his Love Day Cards and help cheer up our Heart Friends.
02/12/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E1Our New Neighbor!
Josh and Blue have some BIG news--a new neighbor just moved in next door and it’s Periwinkle! We play Blue’s Clues to figure out how we can help Periwinkle feel welcome and learn more about our new kitten neighbor.
10/01/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E4Blue's Snowy Day Surprise
Blue's Snowy Day Surprise: There are SNOW many great things to do on a snowy day like today, but Blue's surprise may be the very best! We'll play a wintry game of Blue's Clues to figure out what her snowy day surprise is.
12/06/2021
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E6Building with Blue
Building with Blue: Josh invites YOU to be a part of the construction crew! Blue and Magenta are building something special, and we need to play Blue and Magenta's Clues to figure it out!
02/04/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E8Blue's Mystery Present
Blue's Mystery Present: At the Present Store, Joe's running a special contest--whoever correctly guesses the mystery present on display gets to unwrap it! We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
03/18/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E13Blue's Storytime with Camila
Blue's Storytime with Camila: We dive deeper into American Sign Language and the Deaf community. Camila the librarian wants to tell a story with us using ASL that everyone can enjoy together—but what story? We'll play Blue's Clues to figure it out!
10/03/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E14Tickety's Big Musical Morning
Tickety's Big Musical Morning: Good morning! We celebrate morning routines with Tickety as we sing a brand-new wakeup song. As we play a timely game of Blue's Clues to figure out what special time is coming up, we help Josh get ready for the day and straighten out Felicia's schedule.
10/04/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E15Something New at Blue's School
Something New at Blue's School: Josh's excited to try being Teacher for the Day, but Blue seems nervous to try something. What could it be? As we play games and sing songs at school, we learn all about why it's so awesome to try new things! Guest Star: Rachel Bloom
10/05/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E16Feelin' Filipino
Feelin' Filipino: Lola is missing her hometown in the Philippines, so Josh surprises her by bringing the Philippines to the house! We explore Filipino culture and family traditions as we play Blue's Clues to figure out Lola's favorite thing to do. Guest Star: Carolyn Fe
10/06/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E18Into the Blueniverse
Into the Blueniverse: It's an interstellar Blue's Clues adventure! Magenta's toy spaceship spins out of control, disappearing into Blueniverse. Oh no! Where in the Blueniverse is Magenta's spaceship? We'll play Blue's Clues to find out!
11/07/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E19Sage and Ginger's Baby Book
Sage and Ginger's Baby Book: Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper are trying to take a photo of Sage and Ginger for their baby book, but as hard as they try, they just can't seem to make the twins smile. We'll play a silly game of Blue's Clues to figure out how to make the twins giggle!
11/08/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS3 • E20Joshini the Amazing
Joshini the Amazing: Abracadabra! Periwinkle is planning a magic show! The Amazing Joshini and YOU, his Friendo Fabuloso, are eager to perform the greatest magic trick the Blue's Clues house has ever seen! Guest Star: Donovan Patton
11/09/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS1 • E20Getting Healthy with Blue
Getting Healthy with Blue: Uh oh! Josh has a case of the sniffles, we play Blue's Clues to figure out what Blue thinks Josh needs to feel better. As we look for Blue's Clues, we skidoo to help our friend Jill with her story and sing about Healthy Snacks.
11/10/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS4 • E2A Blue Christmas with You!
A Blue Christmas with You!: Christmas Eve is here and all is calm and all is bright… until Blitzen appears asking for our help—Santa's missing! Josh and Blue skidoo to the North Pole for toy‐making fun, Reindeer Games, and a holiday celebration they'll never forget!
11/29/2022
Full Episode
22:31
Blue's Clues & YouS4 • E3Blue's Wish Comes True!
In Blue's Clues & You, beloved puppy Blue invites viewers to join her and Josh on a clue-led adventure to solve a puzzle. With each paw print, the viewer is inspired to interact with Josh and Blue to figure out Blue's Clues!
02/03/2023
Full Episode
22:31
