PAW Patrol S8 • E17 Pups Save a Chicken Tulip/Pups Stop an Xtreme Shark

Pups Save a Chicken Tulip/Pups Stop an Xtreme Shark: When Mayor Humdinger and his mother help Mayor Goodway look for a rare tulip, Humdinger gets them all in trouble. The Pups must save Daring Danny X when a mechanical shark stunt that goes awry.