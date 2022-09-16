The Tiny Chef Show
Fwendsgiving/Home Movie Night
Season 1 E 9 • 11/20/2023
Tiny Chef prepares a friendsgiving feast to welcome his friends home, but when a snow storm blows in, he may have to eat alone. Tiny Chef hosts a home movie night for all his besties, reliving their favorite times together!
22:34
S1 • E2The Tiny Chef ShowPizza/Bread
Pizza/Bread: Tiny Chef makes pizza and learns friendship is more important than toppings! Tiny Chef bakes bread but forgets to watch his rising dough and needs to think fast when the dough grows too big! Guest Stars: Kristen Bell, Keith L. Williams
09/16/2022
22:34
S1 • E3The Tiny Chef ShowPopcorn/Banana Toast
Popcorn/Banana Toast: Tiny Chef hosts movie night for friends and turns his tree stump into a popcorn machine to pop enough for everyone! Tiny Chef makes banana toast but after squishing his perfect banana, has to create a new dish! Guest Stars: Ca'Ron Coleman, Tabitha Brown
09/23/2022
22:34
S1 • E4The Tiny Chef ShowFreeze Pops/Lemonade
Freeze Pops/Lemonade: Tiny Chef makes ice pops but can't wait for them to freeze! He learns that patience is an important part of cooking. Tiny Chef makes pink lemonade and has to convince Ruby that trying new things can be fun! Guest Stars: Josh Gad, RZA
09/30/2022
22:31
S1 • E5The Tiny Chef ShowCranberry Cookies/Snap Pea Stir-Fry
Cranberry Cookies/Snap Pea Stir-Fry: Tiny Chef bakes cookies to welcome a ladybug who moves into the neighborhood. Tiny Chef makes snap pea stir fry and learns that his friends are good kitchen helpers when he has trouble cooking on his own. Guest Stars: Lay Lay, Sky & Ocean Brown
10/07/2022
22:31
S1 • E6The Tiny Chef ShowApple Pie Crumble/Guacamole
Apple Pie Crumble/Guacamole: Tiny Chef bakes apple pie for the contest, and after an accident, has to think fast to come up with a new entry. Tiny Chef makes guacamole and learns to share when his friends want to help using a new kitchen tool. Guest Stars: Josh Dela Cruz, Josh Gad
10/14/2022
22:26
S1 • E7The Tiny Chef ShowAnts on a Log/Quesadillas
Ants on a Log/Quesadillas: Tiny Chef makes Ants-on-a-Log for a picnic, but has to solve a mystery when the food starts to disappear! Tiny Chef makes quesadillas but can’t get his favorite jar of salsa open no matter how hard he and his friends try!
10/21/2022
22:27
S1 • E8The Tiny Chef ShowMac and Cheese/Potato Stew
Mac and Cheese/Potato Stew: Tiny Chef makes rainy day mac n' cheese, but a leaky roof creates chaos in his tree stump kitchen! Tiny Chef cooks pirate potato stew and uses a treasure map to find the special ingredient. Guest Stars: Josh Dela Cruz, Malia Dawkins
10/28/2022
22:31
S1 • E10The Tiny Chef ShowTiny Chef's Marvelous Mish Mesh Special
It's the Mish Mesh Special! Chef and friends host a celebration of everyone's favorite holiday traditions. Chef makes his marvelous Mish Mesh cookies, saving one to give to Santa. The only problem is, Chef forgot to send Santa his invitation letter!
12/04/2023
