Bubble Guppies
Come to Your Senses!
Season 3 E 13 • 05/22/2014
Nonny broke his glasses! But to get his glasses back from the store, he'll have to depend on his other four senses.
Full Episode
22:58
Bubble GuppiesS2 • E7Humunga-Truck!
There are lots of different kinds of trucks, but only one that can turn into a giant robot - Humunga-Truck!
05/15/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Bubble GuppiesS3 • E8Puppy Love!
Bubble Puppy’s got a cold! Dr. Martin takes good care of him. But will Gil’s get-well card help Bubble Puppy feel better?
11/08/2013
Full Episode
23:00
Bubble GuppiesS3 • E10The Amusement Parking Lot!
Beep beep! When Mr. Grouper’s car breaks down, will the Guppies get their field trip rolling again?
02/26/2014
Full Episode
23:00
Bubble GuppiesS3 • E21Gobble Gobble Guppies!
Fall is here! Molly and Gil can’t wait to pick pumpkins, but when they lead everyone to the pumpkin patch, the pumpkins are gone! Their turkey friend Giblet leads them on a hunt to find the culprits: the pumpkin patch pirates!
11/26/2014
Full Episode
23:00
Bubble GuppiesS3 • E16The Running of the Bullfrogs!
Ribbit! Gil and Goby bring a tadpole named Fernando to school to watch him grow into a frog.
01/29/2015
Full Episode
22:30
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E1Werewolves of Bubbledon!
Werewolves of Bubbledon!: On Halloween eve in the foggy town of Bubbledon, everyone is nervous because there's a werewolf on the loose! Detectives Molly, Gil, and Dr. Pupson are on the case, but will they find the critter before Halloween is cancelled?
10/19/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E22Bubble Puppysaurus!
Bubble Puppysaurus!: When small-town "puppy-saurus," Bubble Puppy, gets picked to go against the reigning champ Boom Boom T. Rex in the Tough Roarier competition, it's a battle of strength, speed and above all, heart.
01/14/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E8Mountain Ninja Rescue
Mountain Ninja Rescue: Ninjas Zooli and Oona are excited for their first mission: escorting snow monkey Moshi up Mt. Danger to join his troop! But it won't be easy: a storm looms, and mischievous Moshi is causing trouble!
07/15/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E9The Jaw-some Sharkventure!
The Jaw-some Sharkventure!: Zooli and her crew of Marine Biologists escort Baby Shark and William to visit great-great-great-great-great Uncle Slow Mo, and help them escape the fisherman who's chasing them! Guest Star: Richard Dreyfuss as Captain Acrab
07/29/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E10The Kingdom of Sleepwell!
The Kingdom of Sleepwell!: All is not well in the normally well-rested Kingdom of Sleepwell: Princess Deema can't fall asleep! Her Royal Court comes to her aid, but when even magic doesn't work, she learns that all she needed to do was follow her bedtime routine!
10/10/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E11A Big Splash!
A Big Splash!: On the Shimmy-Shimmy Islands, everyone's preparing for Queen Zooli's Dance Party! But each time they practice, they're splashed by a huge wave! Will they find who's causing the waves? Guest Star: Ariana DeBose as Lulu
10/11/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E12Bubble Medics to the Rescue!
Bubble Medics to the Rescue!: In Ancient Greece, Paramedics Zooli and Gil get a call for help from Nonny, so they fly toward him in their chariot ambulance! On the way, they're pursued by a Cyclops! Will they help Nonny before the Cyclops catches up? Guest Star: James Monroe Iglehart
10/12/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E13Search for the Great Silverback!
Search for the Great Silverback!: When Primatologists Zooli and Gil searching the rainforest for a Silverback Gorilla, they're chased into an ancient temple by a robotic silverback…who turns out to be a tiny marmoset guarding a sanctuary of mountain gorillas! Guest Star: Wallace Shawn
10/13/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E14Don't Yuck My Yum!
Don't Yuck My Yum!: In the Gourmet Galaxy, everyone loves yummy food! But when General Yuck turns everything icky, only a recipe for delicious Moon Muffins can stop her. Master Chef Goby and his apprentice Deema must bake those muffins and save the galaxy! Guest Star: Retta
10/14/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E15Mystery On The Guppy Express!
Mystery On The Guppy Express!: When Oona's Bubble Kitty goes missing aboard the Guppy Express, Detective Nonny steps in to help. Knowing the cat must be on board, they race to find her before the train reaches its next stop--and Bubble Kitty may be lost for good!
10/31/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E16Puppy Girl and Super Pup!
Puppy Girl and Super Pup!: When supervillain Felina Meow starts turning all the dogs at the Dog Show into cats, it's up to superheroes Puppy Girl and Super Pup to stop her! Will they foil her cat-astrophic plan before she turns pups into kitties?! Guest Star: Kate Mulgrew
11/01/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E17The Fastest Feather in the Race!
The Fastest Feather In The Race!: In the Fastest Feather Race, it's Team Flightless versus cocky Amelia the Peregrine Falcon. Though Penguin Nonny, Ostrich Oona, and Kiwi Goby can't fly, these birds of a feather flock together! Will teamwork be enough to win the trophy?
11/02/2022