PAW Patrol
Pups Stop a Big Leak/Pups Save a Baby Anteater/Pups Save a Hatch Day/Pups Save the Munchie Mobile
Season 8 E 25 • 04/21/2023
The Pups rescue Francois from a water tower geyser. The Pups rescue a baby anteater stuck on a bucking RoboHorse. The Pups rescue Ace and her special delivery for Chickaletta's party.The Pups rescue Mr. Porter and his stranded Food Truck.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:16
S1 • E2PAW PatrolPups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
Full Episode
23:10
S1 • E17PAW PatrolPups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers
Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
Full Episode
23:11
S5 • E10PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties
The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit.
06/22/2018
Full Episode
23:12
S5 • E14PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Tigers
When searching for elusive rumble top tigers, the Turbots fall into a cave deep inside a volcano.
08/10/2018
Full Episode
23:11
S5 • E16PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Movie Monster!
Envious Mayor Humdinger tries to draw the Adventure Bay Monster Movie production to Foggy Bottom.
09/21/2018
Full Episode
23:09
S5 • E25PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save a Runaway Stargazer
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save a Runaway Stargazer: A comet is coming, and the PAW Patrol get to work building a giant observatory! When the observatory starts rolling out-of-control, Rubble and the pups need to rebuild everything it has destroyed!
01/21/2019
Full Episode
23:09
S6 • E4PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Mountain Climbers/Ultimate Rescue: Pup Save Captain Gordy
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Mountain Climbers/Ultimate Rescue: Pup Save Captain Gordy: Rubble leads the pups in building an emergency landing pad for Captain Gordy in this Ultimate Construction Rescue!
04/19/2019
Full Episode
23:08
S9 • E1PAW PatrolLiberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest
Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. She must fix her mistake and rescue Chickaletta. Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest. The Pups, with Liberty, race to the rescue!
03/25/2022
Full Episode
23:10
S9 • E7PAW PatrolPups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art
Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art: With Tracker's help, the PAW Patrol must rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. When Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control.
11/04/2022
Full Episode
23:10
Sign in to Watch
S9 • E16PAW PatrolPups Save the Wind Trekkers/Pups Save a Trophy
When Mayor Humdinger's mom Helga loses her son's phony trophy, the PAW Patrol have to rescue her and its secret stash of treats. When Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta get trapped inside a mesa, it's up to the PAW Patrol and a little snake to rescue them.
02/03/2023
Full Episode
23:10
Sign in to Watch
S9 • E17PAW PatrolPups Save Alex's Feathery Friends/Pups Save a Puffy Mayor
The PAW Patrol must rescue Mr. Porter and reunite an ostrich family before the big birds get into big trouble. During Mayor Goodway's fashion show, the Pups must save Farmer Al and Mayor Humdinger after Humdinger's puffy shirt floats away with them.
02/10/2023
Full Episode
23:10
Sign in to Watch
S9 • E18PAW PatrolPups Save Katie and Some Kitties/Pups Save a Helo Humdinger
When Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm system is set off, and the PAW Patrol must rescue them. When Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft he must be rescued from an out of control flight.
02/17/2023
Full Episode
23:11
Sign in to Watch
S9 • E19PAW PatrolPups Save a Jukebox/Pups Save a Mayor on a Wire
Mayor Humdinger steals a jukebox so he can play an annoying song all day long. Chase and Rubble track it down to save the records. A hungry eagle causes Mayor Goodway's tightrope walking lesson to go awry, sending her careening down Jake's Mountain.
02/24/2023
Full Episode
23:10
Sign in to Watch
S9 • E20PAW PatrolPups Save the Baby Space Rocks/Pups Save the Eddies and Emmys
When a mysterious storm drops hailstones that hatch into Baby Space Rocks, the pups must find a way to keep them safe. A 3-D printer leads to trouble when Eddie and Emmy make 3-D reproductions of themselves and play pranks all over Adventure Bay.
03/06/2023
Full Episode
23:11
Sign in to Watch
S9 • E21PAW PatrolPups Save a Hatchling/Pups Save a Wrongway Farmhand
When Mayor Humdinger decides to make the world's biggest omelet, he accidentally orders the wrong kind of eggs - ones that hatch.Traveling Travis volunteers to watch Farmer Yumi and Farmer Al's Farm and characteristically messes up everything."
04/07/2023
Full Episode
23:10
Sign in to Watch
S9 • E22PAW PatrolPups Save a Flamingo Dancer/Pups Save a Mayor and Her Mini
The PAW Patrol searches for Julia, Julius, and a flamingo when they go missing from a dance contest. The PAW Patrol comes to the rescue when Mayor Goodway and her niece Julia get stuck on a runaway art installation."
04/14/2023
Full Episode
21:26
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E25PAW PatrolPups Stop a Big Leak/Pups Save a Baby Anteater/Pups Save a Hatch Day/Pups Save the Munchie Mobile
The Pups rescue Francois from a water tower geyser. The Pups rescue a baby anteater stuck on a bucking RoboHorse. The Pups rescue Ace and her special delivery for Chickaletta's party. The Pups rescue Mr. Porter and his stranded Food Truck.
04/21/2023
You may also like1 Video