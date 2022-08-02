Blue's Clues & You
The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair
Season 4 E 9 • 05/26/2023
The Thinking Chair is MISSING! This is a mystery so huge that Josh and Blue need to call in the Blueprints Detective Agency for Steve’s help. Working together, will they be able to figure out this big mystery?
S3 • E7Blue's Clues & YouBlue's Backyard Sports Spectacular
Blue's Backyard Sports Spectacular: It's a Backyard Sports Spectacular! Coach Josh and friends are playing all the sports today and getting ready for a big soccer game later!
02/08/2022
S3 • E9Blue's Clues & YouMailtime Mystery
Mailtime Mystery: It's a busy delivery day for Mailbox, and he could really use some help. There's a super-special letter that needs to be delivered, but Mailbox doesn't know who the letter is for!
03/18/2022
S3 • E19Blue's Clues & YouSage and Ginger's Baby Book
Sage and Ginger's Baby Book: Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper are trying to take a photo of Sage and Ginger for their baby book, but as hard as they try, they just can't seem to make the twins smile. We'll play a silly game of Blue's Clues to figure out how to make the twins giggle!
11/08/2022
S3 • E20Blue's Clues & YouJoshini the Amazing
Joshini the Amazing: Abracadabra! Periwinkle is planning a magic show! The Amazing Joshini and YOU, his Friendo Fabuloso, are eager to perform the greatest magic trick the Blue's Clues house has ever seen! Guest Star: Donovan Patton
11/09/2022
S4 • E2Blue's Clues & YouA Blue Christmas with You!
A Blue Christmas with You!: Christmas Eve is here and all is calm and all is bright… until Blitzen appears asking for our help—Santa's missing! Josh and Blue skidoo to the North Pole for toy‐making fun, Reindeer Games, and a holiday celebration they'll never forget!
11/29/2022
S4 • E3Blue's Clues & YouBlue’s Wish Comes True!
In Blue's Clues & You, beloved puppy Blue invites viewers to join her and Josh on a clue-led adventure to solve a puzzle. With each paw print, the viewer is inspired to interact with Josh and Blue to figure out Blue's Clues!
02/03/2023
S4 • E4Blue's Clues & YouThank You Day
It's Thank You Day, and our friends Miranda and Magenta are coming over to celebrate! When Magenta's picture of what she's most thankful for gets ruined, we play a special game of Magenta's Clues to figure out what she's thankful for!
02/10/2023
S4 • E5Blue's Clues & YouFirefighter Blue to the Rescue!
Josh and Blue suit up to be firefighter helpers for the day! As we play Blue’s Clues to figure out how we can help the firefighters, we train for duty at the fire house, learn about fire safety, and ride Fiery Truck on a special rescue mission!
03/03/2023
S4 • E6Blue's Clues & YouKnights of the Snack Table
Sir Joshalot and the Knights of the Snack Table are on an epic quest through the neighborhood to find a special treat for the afternoon snack feast! Throughout their long journey, the knights demonstrate the most knightly of qualities—helping others.
05/05/2023
S4 • E7Blue's Clues & YouNight at the Blueseum
It's the night of the big Blueseum opening, and just as we unveil Blue's masterpiece, we discover that it's missing! We must play Blue's Clues to crack this caper and get Blue's painting back.
05/12/2023
S4 • E8Blue's Clues & YouA Tale of Shovel & Pail
Siblings Shovel and Pail can't agree on an ending for their storybook! When they get so upset that they stop talking to each other, it's up to Josh, Blue, and YOU to figure out a way to get them to resolve the conflict.
05/19/2023
