Blaze and the Monster Machines
Treasure Track
Season 2 E 11 • 04/30/2016
Blaze, AJ, and Gabby join Pegwheel the Pirate-Truck for an island treasure hunt using their treasure map.
04/30/2016
S4 • E2Blaze and the Monster MachinesConstruction Crew to the Rescue
Construction Crew to the Rescue: When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes, and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
01/11/2019
S4 • E4Blaze and the Monster MachinesThe Flying Lion
Blaze and AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to find the sunstone and restore Roarian's powers!
03/08/2019
S4 • E5Blaze and the Monster MachinesRoyal Rescue
Royal Rescue: A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ, and the King's adorable pet dragon Zeek must transform into knights in shining armor!
03/22/2019
S8 • E1Blaze and the Monster MachinesPirate Grand Prix
t's Pegwheel's first race—and who better to join him than Pirate Blaze! Can they beat Crusher to the trophy and prove they're the best racers on the seven seas, or will strong winds and high altitudes get the better of them?
04/04/2024
