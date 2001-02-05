Dora the Explorer
The Mayan Adventure
Season 5 E 9 • 11/17/2008
Dora reads us a Mayan story about twin brothers who were amazing ball players.
Dora the ExplorerS1 • E21El Coqui
In this version of the famous Puerto Rican legend, Dora and Boots find a sad, homesick little coqui who's lost his voice. Dora and Boots offer to take the frog home to his island.
05/02/2001
Dora the ExplorerS2 • E14The Big Piñata
Step right up and join the fiesta! Dora and Boots are trying to win the grand prize - the Big Piñata! They need to collect 10 yellow tickets by playing carnival games and rides.
09/19/2002
Dora the ExplorerS5 • E3Dora Saves Three Kings Day
Dora Saves Three Kings Day: "Happy Three Kings Day!" Dora, Boots, and Diego are at Diego's Rescue Center dressed up as kings for the big Three Kings Day party at Dora's House. They'll be bringing a horse, a camel, and an elephant to carry the presents.
01/06/2009
Dora the ExplorerS5 • E6First Day of School
Boots and Tico are really excited because it’s their first day of school ever -- and in their new school, they’ll learn in English and Spanish!
09/13/2010
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E1Dora the Explorer: A Ribbon for Pinto
A Ribbon for Pinto: Dora, Boots, and Pinto's train breaks down on the way to the Big Horse Show. Can they make it in time?
02/02/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E4Dora the Explorer: "¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!
¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!: Join Dora for a Father's Day adventure! When the Little Kite she makes for Papi gets blown away in the wind, she'll need your help getting it back!
06/15/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E5Dora the Explorer: Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure
Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure: When Swiper swipes a special rainbow ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help to get it back.
08/13/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E6Dora the Explorer: School Science Fair
School Science Fair: Dora and her friend Emma are off on a science-filled journey to take their pretend volcano to the Green Power Science Fair.
09/07/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E7Dora the Explorer: Dora's Moonlight Adventure
Dora's Moonlight Adventure: While taking care of Abuela's little kitties, Dora awakens to find that Lucky has chased a ball of string right into a storybook world!
09/14/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E8Dora the Explorer: Perrito's Big Surprise
Perrito's Big Surprise: Dora has a big surprise for Perrito on Surprise Hill, but Swiper's trying to get there first to swipe it!
10/15/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E9Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure
Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure: Dora and her cousin Diego are on their way to a big surprise--the Amazing Animal Circus!
10/16/2012
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E10Dora the Explorer: Benny the Castaway
Benny the Castaway: Dora and Boots are getting ready for a big beach picnic, but Benny gets stranded on Coconut Island and needs rescuing.
10/17/2012