Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer: School Science Fair
Season 7 E 12 • 09/07/2012
School Science Fair: Dora and her friend Emma are off on a science-filled journey to take their pretend volcano to the Green Power Science Fair.
22:58
S7 • E1Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: A Ribbon for Pinto
A Ribbon for Pinto: Dora, Boots, and Pinto's train breaks down on the way to the Big Horse Show. Can they make it in time?
02/02/2012
22:59
S7 • E4Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: "¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!
¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!: Join Dora for a Father's Day adventure! When the Little Kite she makes for Papi gets blown away in the wind, she'll need your help getting it back!
06/15/2012
22:59
S7 • E5Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure
Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure: When Swiper swipes a special rainbow ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help to get it back.
08/13/2012
22:58
23:00
S7 • E7Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Dora's Moonlight Adventure
Dora's Moonlight Adventure: While taking care of Abuela's little kitties, Dora awakens to find that Lucky has chased a ball of string right into a storybook world!
09/14/2012
22:59
S7 • E8Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Perrito's Big Surprise
Perrito's Big Surprise: Dora has a big surprise for Perrito on Surprise Hill, but Swiper's trying to get there first to swipe it!
10/15/2012
22:58
S7 • E9Dora the ExplorerDora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure
Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure: Dora and her cousin Diego are on their way to a big surprise--the Amazing Animal Circus!
10/16/2012
22:58
S7 • E10Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Benny the Castaway
Benny the Castaway: Dora and Boots are getting ready for a big beach picnic, but Benny gets stranded on Coconut Island and needs rescuing.
10/17/2012
22:59
S7 • E11Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Baby Bongo's Big Music Show
Baby Bongo's Big Music Show: Dora and Boots take Baby Bongo on a musical adventure as they race to the Big Music Show in time for Baby Bongo's first performance.
10/18/2012
