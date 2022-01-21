PAW Patrol
Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Tournament/Rescue Knights: Pups Save the Baby Dragons
Season 8 E 18 • 03/04/2022
Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Tournament/Rescue Knights: Pups Save the Baby Dragons: The PAW Patrol helps a Mystery Knight win a tournament. The Rescue Knights must save some baby dragons from Claw and reunite them with their mommy.
PAW PatrolS8 • E15Rescue Knights: Quest for the Dragon's Tooth
Rescue Knights: Quest for the Dragon's Tooth: When Ryder and the pups are knighted by the Princess of Barkingburg, they're put to the test when a disgruntled ex-Knight gains control of a dragon and attacks the castle.
01/21/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E17Pups Save a Chicken Tulip/Pups Stop an Xtreme Shark
Pups Save a Chicken Tulip/Pups Stop an Xtreme Shark: When Mayor Humdinger and his mother help Mayor Goodway look for a rare tulip, Humdinger gets them all in trouble. The Pups must save Daring Danny X when a mechanical shark stunt that goes awry.
02/11/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E18Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Tournament/Rescue Knights: Pups Save the Baby Dragons
03/04/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E1Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest
Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest: Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest.
03/25/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E19Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Dozing Dragon
Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Dozing Dragon: When the Duke and Claw use a magic cauldron to put the people of Barkingburg to sleep, their plan backfires when the enchanted fog works on Sparks.
04/08/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E20Dancing with Luke Stars!/Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus
Dancing with Luke Stars!/Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus: A dance contest being judged by Luke Stars goes wrong when a floating dance floor carries the contestants away. The pups investigate a mystery at an undersea-themed museum exhibit.
04/15/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E21Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies
Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies: Wally the Walrus searches all over Adventure Bay for Cap'n Turbot. Everybody loves Helga Humdinger's Hummy Gummy treats, causing Mayor Humdinger to get jealous and steal them all.
05/06/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E22Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies/Pups Save the Greenhouse
Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies/Pups Save the Greenhouse: Mayor Humdinger babysits his new friend's children. When Mayor Goodway and Mayor Humdinger accidentally get locked in a greenhouse, they need to be rescued from an exotic plant inside.
05/13/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E23Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!
Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!: The Pups must save Rocky and Humdinger from a runaway box fort. When Skye helps Traveling Travis search for Big Bill Island, the explorer gets carried away by a really big bird.
05/20/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E28Pups Save the Floating Goodways/Pups Save the Portable Pet Wash
Pups Save the Floating Goodways/Pups Save the Portable Pet Wash: The Goodways drift out to sea on a swan-shaped float. Mayor Humdinger steals Katie's Portable Pet Wash and ends up causing bubble trouble all over town.
06/03/2022