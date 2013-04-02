Team Umizoomi

Meatball Madness

Season 4 E 9 • 09/11/2013

The TroubleMakers cause Umi City to be filled with millions of meatballs! It’s up to the Team to stop the meatball madness!

Full Episode
22:59

S4 • E1
Team Umizoomi
The Boy with the Dragon Skateboard

Logan can do awesome tricks on his dragon skateboard. The TroubleMakers break Logan's board and Team Umi work to fix it.
02/04/2013
Full Episode
22:59
S4 • E2
Team Umizoomi
City of Lost Penguins

Oh no! The baby penguins have gone missing! Team Umizoomi needs your help to find all the lost penguins.
02/06/2013
Full Episode
22:59
S4 • E3
Team Umizoomi
UmiCar's Birthday Present

Today is UmiCar’s birthday party but when The Troublemakers steal his birthday present, the chase is on.
04/22/2013
Full Episode
22:59
S4 • E7
Team Umizoomi
Robo Tools

The Team helps a friend fix a flat tire so he can get to his game in time.
05/13/2013
Full Episode
22:59
S4 • E4
Team Umizoomi
The Sunshine Fairy

The Team discovers a secret door to a magical forest and inside, they meet Sunny the Sunshine Fairy, who has the power of the sun!
05/15/2013
Full Episode
22:59
S4 • E6
Team Umizoomi
Little Panda Joe

A baby panda named Little Joe is lost in Umi City and the Team needs to find him before it's too late.
06/14/2013
Full Episode
22:59
S4 • E8
Team Umizoomi
Stolen Lunches

The Team is visiting their friend's school when The TroubleMakers steal all the kids' lunches!
09/09/2013
Full Episode
23:00
S4 • E11
Team Umizoomi
Umi Grand Prix

UmiCar and Shark Car are revved up for the big race. Racers, start your engines!
10/11/2013
