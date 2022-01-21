PAW Patrol S8 • E22 Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies/Pups Save the Greenhouse

Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies/Pups Save the Greenhouse: Mayor Humdinger babysits his new friend's children. When Mayor Goodway and Mayor Humdinger accidentally get locked in a greenhouse, they need to be rescued from an exotic plant inside.