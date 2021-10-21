Santiago of the Seas
Pirate Treasure Playoff
Season 2 E 2 • 03/11/2022
Santiago of the Seas: Pirate Treasure Playoff: It's a special game show edition of Santiago of the Seas! Santiago, Tomas, and Lorelai have been trapped by Bonnie Bones and her crew. Play along to see if you have what it takes to set them free.
22:01
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E19The Mysterious Island/Mystery of the Vam-Pirates
The Mysterious Island/Mystery of the Vam-Pirates: On Halloween night, Santiago and his crew must retrieve the legendary Treasure Treats from La Isla Misteriosa. Santiago encounters a real-life vampire! The two must team up to rescue their crews.
10/21/2021
20:29
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E20Pirate Play Along Adventure
Santiago of The Seas Pirate Play Along Adventure: Santiago, Lorelai, and Tomás want YOU to join their crew! Play along to see if you have what it takes to be a good pirate.
11/12/2021
22:30
Santiago of the SeasS1 • E21Deep Freeze/The Trojan Seahorse
Deep Freeze/The Trojan Seahorse: The biggest party of the year could be cancelled after Escarlata la Pirata freezes the high seas! Bonnie Bones is on the run with the museum's priceless treasures, but Santi and crew won't let her get far.
11/19/2021
22:31
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E1The Stones of Power
The Stones of Life: When Santiago and his crew race to protect the magical Stones of Power from being taken by Bonnie Bones, they discover more than they bargained for. Luckily, they receive a little help from their hero -- Capitán Calavera!
01/07/2022
23:34
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E2Pirate Treasure Playoff
03/11/2022
22:32
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E3Finceañera
Finceañera: Lorelai is conflicted when she's invited to her older sister's big birthday party because she's never felt she belonged in her homeland, Merlandia. When Escarlata threatens to take over, Lorelai must accept her uniqueness as a strength.
03/25/2022
22:30
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E4A Tale of Two-más
A Tale of Two-más: It's Shipbuilding Day in Larimar and everyone pitches in, except Tomás who'd rather play music. While avoiding work, Tomás meets Pepito, a magic faun who offers to switch places and do his work for him.
04/08/2022
22:29
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E5The Trials of the Pirate Protector
The Trials of the Pirate Protector: On the first anniversary of becoming Pirate Protector, Santiago must complete a series of challenges meant to test his abilities and prove he's worthy all without the help of his tools or best mateys.
06/24/2022
22:29
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E6Whale of a Tale/The Pirate Painter
Whale of a Tale/The Pirate Painter: When whales pile up in Caracole Cove, Santi and crew stop the noisy undersea disruption to their migration pattern. When Escarlata puts a spell on the brushes of a visiting Pirate Painter, Santi and crew save the town.
07/08/2022
22:29
Santiago of the SeasS2 • E7The Fruit Festival/Abuelo’s Treasure
The Fruit Festival/Abuelo’s Treasure: Santiago and his family team up to save the Fruit Festival when Enrique crashes the party and steals all the fruit! The crew is on a mission to rescue Abuelo's long lost treasure, but when the boys fall asleep it's up to the girls to save the day!
07/22/2022