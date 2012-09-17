Bubble Guppies
The Beach Ball!
Season 2 E 9 • 09/17/2012
If Molly’s new friend Sandy doesn’t finish her work, she might not be crowned Queen of the Beach at the Big Beach Ball!
09/17/2012
S5 • E5Bubble GuppiesOcean Patrol!
Ocean Patrol!: Windy Pete is sailing around the world, blasting tropical climates with snow! Will the Ocean Patrol stop his snowy assault?
01/03/2020
S6 • E1Bubble GuppiesWerewolves of Bubbledon!
Werewolves of Bubbledon!: On Halloween eve in the foggy town of Bubbledon, everyone is nervous because there's a werewolf on the loose! Detectives Molly, Gil, and Dr. Pupson are on the case, but will they find the critter before Halloween is cancelled?
10/19/2021
S6 • E2Bubble GuppiesA Giant Harvest Day!
A Giant Harvest Day!: Holiday Cooks Molly and Gil, on a mission to save the town's Harvest Day (Thanksgiving) feast, must retrieve a Golden Tomato from magical Tall Tale Farms. But first, their food knowledge is tested by three guardians!
11/11/2021
S6 • E3Bubble GuppiesChristmas Is Coming!
Christmas Is Coming!: On a quest to attend King Grouper's Christmas party and deliver a promised tree, Lady Oona and Lord Goby must face the ravages of winter and a mysterious Freezy Dragon, who seems intent on keeping them from the festivities.
12/07/2021
S6 • E15Bubble GuppiesMystery On The Guppy Express!
Mystery On The Guppy Express!: When Oona's Bubble Kitty goes missing aboard the Guppy Express, Detective Nonny steps in to help. Knowing the cat must be on board, they race to find her before the train reaches its next stop--and Bubble Kitty may be lost for good!
10/31/2022
