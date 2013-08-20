PAW Patrol S8 • E1 Pups Save a Runaway Rooster/Pups Save a Snowbound Cow

Pups Save a Runaway Rooster/Pups Save a Snowbound Cow: Chickaletta and Roosterio run away from a chicken show and get stuck on top of a runaway drone. When Bettina wanders up Jake's mountain, it's up to the PAW Patrol to bring her safely down.