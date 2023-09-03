Bossy Bear
A Card Days Night/Boom Boom Super Regret/A Tight Squeeze
Season 1 E 21 • 01/17/2024
Bossy must learn to be less over the top when making cards for his friends. Bossy has an opportunity to trade away ALL of his toys for ONE of Chipper's new toys. Turtle worries he'll be the reason his team loses a relay race.
S1 • E4Bossy BearBossy’s Super Social Saturday/Center of a Tension/Cart-tastrophe
Bossy and Turtle agree to two parties at the same time and end up over-committing themselves. Bossy and Turtle have their first sleepover ever! Bossy schemes for himself and Turtle to get new Boom Boom Super Satang cards.
03/09/2023
Full Episode
22:18
S1 • E13Bossy BearJelly Juggernaut/One Bear Show/Snowmania
Bossy and Turtle agree to share a Boom Boom Super Satang Card, but they can't agree on what's the best way to do that. When Bossy does not succeed in the school play, he tries something else. Bossy and Bissy compete in a snow bear building battle.
05/08/2023
Full Episode
22:18
S1 • E14Bossy BearDad's Big Surprise/Scout's Honor/The Magic Word
Bossy and Bissy try to make an errands day with their dad fun. Bossy and Turtle lead Miss Elky and others on a hike but refuse to ask for help. Mom reminds Bossy to use the magic word "please," but Bossy starts to use his new "power" all over town.
05/09/2023
Full Episode
22:16
S1 • E15Bossy BearLatke Lark/Game Plan/Hand Me Downer
Bossy and Turtle rush to win enough tickets for the biggest arcade prize. After being asked by Mom to hand down a toy to Cindy, Bossy realizes this might not be that easy.
05/16/2023
Full Episode
22:21
S1 • E16Bossy BearLil' Kimchi King and Kween/Don't Go Miss Elky/Doctor Chipper
Turtle wants to win the Lil' Kimchi King & Kween Contest, but he's up against… Honey Bear. When Bossy believes Miss Elky is planning to leave, he tries to convince her to stay. Bossy, Turtle, and Roller help her face a fear of real doctors.
05/17/2023
Full Episode
22:18
S1 • E18Bossy BearCandle with Care/Happy Froofenfröögle!/The Winter Gift Swap
After accidentally destroying the Hanukkiah, Ginger and friends try to fix it before the holiday begins. Bossy and friends bring a Reindeerlanden tradition to their friend Roller. Bossy tries to draw the best gift as the school's Winter Gift Swap.
12/08/2023
Full Episode
22:14
S1 • E19Bossy BearBirthdaze/Squid 'n Play/Board to Tears
Bossy comes up with a plan to celebrate his birthday every day! Bossy and Turtle invited Saddiq to take part in International Bestie Day traditions. When Turtle gets a new skateboard, he is too scared to use it when Bossy has an accident.
01/15/2024
Full Episode
22:18
S1 • E20Bossy BearPick and Chew/Mr. Bossy & Mr. Turtle/Dance Like Everyone's Watching
Bossy, Bissy, and Turtle are overhwhelmed when Mom and Dad let them choose their order at a new restaurant. Miss Elky lets Bossy and Turtle take over for day! Turtle is afraid to dance in front of a HUGE crowd so Bossy will help his confidence.
01/16/2024
Full Episode
22:13
S1 • E21Bossy BearA Card Days Night/Boom Boom Super Regret/A Tight Squeeze
Bossy must learn to be less over the top when making cards for his friends. Bossy has an opportunity to trade away ALL of his toys for ONE of Chipper's new toys. Turtle worries he'll be the reason his team loses a relay race.
01/17/2024
Full Episode
22:21
S1 • E22Bossy BearBattle of the Besties/When Lemons Give You a Mess/Do the Kite Thing
Bossy and Turtle learn how to compete against one another for a change. Bossy and Turtle learn how to open and run their first lemonade stand. Bossy tries to make a traditional kite on hise own terms.
01/18/2024
