PAW Patrol
Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies
Season 8 E 21 • 05/06/2022
Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus/Pups Save the Hummy Gummies: Wally the Walrus searches all over Adventure Bay for Cap'n Turbot. Everybody loves Helga Humdinger's Hummy Gummy treats, causing Mayor Humdinger to get jealous and steal them all.
32:15
