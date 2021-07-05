Baby Shark's Big Show!
Shark House Rock/Toothpaste Tumble
Season 2 E 12 • 06/16/2023
Baby Shark helps Mommy find the perfect musical instrument to play in their family band. When a silly video of Daddy goes viral, he finds he doesn't want to be internet famous! Can Baby make another popular video?"
21:58
S1 • E6Baby Shark's Big Show!Get Your Game On
Get Your Game On: Baby & William are putting on a game show and you can play along!
05/07/2021
22:34
S1 • E8Baby Shark's Big Show!Baby Mayor/Sink or Swim
Baby Mayor/Sink or Swim: The fate of the city's squidapple supply lies in Baby's fins when he accidentally assumes the role of Mayor. The Sharks go on the family game show Sink or Swim and find they're in hot water with their competition, the Fishes.
07/23/2021
22:34
S1 • E9Baby Shark's Big Show!Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade
Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade: As Super Shark and Captain Kelp, Baby Shark and William set out to save playtime—but is Captain Kelp just a sidekick? Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
08/06/2021
22:34
S1 • E10Baby Shark's Big Show!Shadowland/Medieval Tides
Shadowland/Medieval Tides: Jealous of Baby Shark's popularity, Shadow rebrands the Wreck as his own personal amusement park. When Baby Shark and friends are playing knights and royals, Vola wants to be more than just a princess.
09/10/2021
22:34
S1 • E19Baby Shark's Big Show!The Seaweed Sway/Flow Bros
The Seaweed Sway/Flow Bros: Baby Shark and William meet the fin-credible rap icon Sharki B. When Chucks leads a precious bubble across the ocean, the carefree seahorse learns the importance of watching where you flow.
04/15/2022
22:29
S1 • E24Baby Shark's Big Show!A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon
A Tail Of Two Fathers/Welcome Wagon: It's a battle of the dads when Grandpa and Daddy can't agree on the best way to camp. When Baby's new neighbor doesn't like him, Baby pulls out all the stops to change his mind.
06/17/2022
22:31
S2 • E1Baby Shark's Big Show!The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark
The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark: Goldie’s reputation as a great party hostess is on the line when she forgets to buy treats for her guests. Vigo's evil plot to turn everyfishy in Carnivore Cove into babies backfires when toddlers Super Shark and Captain Kelp turn out to be a finful.
10/18/2022
22:34
S2 • E4Baby Shark's Big Show!The Secret Password/Monday Funday
The fishy friends find themselves locked out when they can't remember the secret password to get inside their clubhouse. The Sharks compete in a series of games to see which of them is the Monday Funday Chomp-ion.
12/13/2022
22:35
S2 • E5Baby Shark's Big Show!Best In Flow/Blizzard Wizard
Baby and Teensy embrace their fancy side to win a dance contest for pets. When the owner of Iceberg Ice Cream, Scoops, has to rush out on a frosty emergency, he leaves Baby Shark and William in charge of his parlor.
12/15/2022
22:34
S2 • E6Baby Shark's Big Show!Extreme Dodge Bubble/The Lost Tickets
Vola puts it all on the line to win an epic game of Extreme Dodge Bubble. When Mommy loses her and Baby's tickets to the big Glow-J concert, they retrace her wake to track them down.
01/06/2023
22:34
S2 • E7Baby Shark's Big Show!Tour Fishies/Sorry, Not Sorry
When Finnegan Travelfins leaves Carnivore Cove out of his travel guide, Baby and William make a video to show off their town! Shadow's insincere apologies put a strain on his friendship with Bait and Switch.
01/13/2023
22:34
S2 • E8Baby Shark's Big Show!The Lucky Necklace/Vigo's Surprise
Baby struggles to let go of his lucky necklace when the time comes to pass it along to somefishy else. Super Shark and Captain Kelp spot Vigo doing errands around town and are convinced he's hatching a sinister plot.
01/20/2023
22:34
S2 • E9Baby Shark's Big Show!Call Me Billiam/The Finship Trap
When Rayna asks William to be more responsible, he sets out to become a grownup fishy named Billiam. When Baby discovers Hank and Goldie aren't speaking to each other, he concocts an elaborate plan to bring them back together.
01/27/2023
22:33
S1 • E28Baby Shark's Big Show!Fish Friends Forever/Jelly Pox
When Baby Shark and friends enter a battle of the bands, Baby's rivalry with Shadow gets heated. Baby learns that when it comes to feeling better, there's no substitute to rest, covering your sneezes, and staying home.
03/06/2023
22:34
S1 • E10Baby Shark's Big Show!Splish Splashketball/The Slug Hank Redemption
Baby, Vola, and William head to Hydrospace to take on Shadow's team in the Splashketball Finals. Detective Baby Shark and William Watson team up with Hank to help the Slobber Slug out of a jam.
03/17/2023
22:34
S2 • E11Baby Shark's Big Show!The Trouble with Bunny Slugs/Life with Chumby
When a group of bunny slugs wander off, Vola sets out to round them up all by herself. When William adopts a sea pig named Chumby, the little squirt is more trouble than William bargained for.
06/09/2023
22:34
S2 • E12Baby Shark's Big Show!Shark House Rock/Toothpaste Tumble
06/16/2023
