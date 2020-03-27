The Adventures of Paddington
Paddington Meets Lucky/Paddington and the Love Day Cards
Season 1 E 11 • 03/27/2020
Paddington Meets Lucky/Paddington and the Love Day Cards: Paddington meets Mateo's dog Lucky! Paddington tries to teach him tricks, but Lucky will not behave. Paddington is on a mission to deliver Love Day cards to all his friends.
20:59
03/27/2020
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E1Paddington's Plant Problem/Paddington the Artist
Paddington's Plant Problem/Paddington the Artist: Mr. Curry gives Paddington the job of watering one plant for him. Mrs. Brown wants Windsor Gardens to artistically express themselves and exhibit a piece of art at her show.
02/19/2021
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E24Paddington Loves Windsor Gardens/Paddington Helps a Hedgehog
Paddington Loves Windsor Gardens/Paddington Helps a Hedgehog: Paddington and the kids overhear Mr. Brown talking about selling the house! The kids are playing in the garden and make a prickly discovery.
03/15/2022
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E25Paddington's Birthday Treat
Paddington's Birthday Treat: The Browns take Paddington to London for his birthday, but they lose him on the way! Paddington ends up in the Tower of London and has a close encounter with the Crown Jewels, a Beefeater, and a Royal couple!
03/22/2022
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E26Paddington's Hatching Surprise/Paddington the Best Bear
Paddington's Hatching Surprise/Paddington the Best Bear: Paddington helps to hatch an egg. Paddington wishes he could have been at Mr. and Mrs. Brown's wedding after seeing some photos, so they decide to do it all again!
04/05/2022
The Adventures of PaddingtonS2 • E27Paddington and the Halloween Mystery/Paddington's Campfire Stories
Paddington and the Halloween Mystery/Paddington's Campfire Stories: It's Halloween, and there are strange goings on in Windsor Gardens – will Paddington solve the mystery? Whose story will earn them a campfire storytelling badge, and will any of them be too scary!
10/01/2022