PAW Patrol S9 • E13 Aqua Pups Save a Merdinger/Aqua Pups Save the Whale Patroller

When Humdinger disguises himself as a "Merdinger" to steal the purple pearl, the PAW Patrol must return it to Puplantis. After Moby swipes the Whale Patroller - and all the Pups' vehicles with it - the pups climb aboard sea creatures to chase it down.