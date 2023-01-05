Gabby's Dollhouse
Kitty Cat Cam
Season 1 E 5 • 05/08/2023
When Gabby unboxes a new camera that takes pictures with silly filters, CatRat uses it to lead Gabby, Pandy, and the Gabby Cats on a photographic scavenger hunt around the dollhouse!
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Gabby's DollhouseS1 • E1Spaceship
The dollhouse delivery is a spaceship that takes off with a sleeping CatRat inside! Gabby, Pandy, and Kitty Fairy have to get the ship back into The Fairy Tail Garden before Floyd (who thinks it's the best kitty toy ever!) gets his paws on it!
05/01/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Gabby's DollhouseS1 • E2Gabby Gets the Hiccups
The dollhouse delivery is a cat-in-the-box that startles Gabby, giving her the hiccups. Dr.Pandy and the Gabby Cats try several cures, but it isn't until CatRat scares the hiccups out of Gabby that they go away!
05/02/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Gabby's DollhouseS1 • E3Hamster Kittens
When 6 adorable hamster kitties get loose in the dollhouse, Gabby, Pandy and Baby Box head out to look for them. Along the way, Baby Box learns a lot about hamster kitties, which convinces Mama Box to let them live in the Craft Room.
05/03/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Gabby's DollhouseS1 • E4Kitty School
When Gabby unboxes a school notebook and lunch box, it's Kitty School Day in the dollhouse! Gabby and Pandy head to different classes held by the Gabby Cats to learn and live a day in the life of a student.
05/04/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Gabby's DollhouseS1 • E5Kitty Cat Cam
When Gabby unboxes a new camera that takes pictures with silly filters, CatRat uses it to lead Gabby, Pandy, and the Gabby Cats on a photographic scavenger hunt around the dollhouse!
05/08/2023
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Gabby's DollhouseS1 • E6Dollhouse Defenders
When Gabby unboxes masks and capes for her and Pandy, they become the dollhouse defenders and must save the Gabby Cats from Bad Guy CatRat! In the Gabby Cat of the Day segment, Kitty Fairy sings a song about her garden magic!
05/09/2023
You may also like1 Video