Deer Squad
Sky Art/The Great Race
E 12 • 02/10/2021
Sky Art/The Great Race: Sir Steel is upset with Lola's sky art because it affects the popularity of his hat stand, so he tries to disperse her artwork. The Deer Squad have a race to see whose cart is the fastest!
Deer SquadS1 • E1Goodnight Central Forest/Steelzilla
Goodnight Central Forest/Steelzilla: When Sir Steel does not want to get out of bed, Professor Scratch plunges the whole city into darkness with a gigantic pair of sunglasses. Sir Steel holds a parade, but his giant steel blimp grows to Godzilla-size!
01/25/2021
Deer SquadE8Fan Club/Speeding Steel
Fan Club/Speeding Steel: After Kai saves some baby turtles, they form a fan club. Full of himself, Kai tries to save the Central Forest from over-heating without his teammates. Rammy wants to win the city marathon, but he cannot keep up with Sir Steel!
02/03/2021
Deer SquadS1 • E9Switcheroo/Protect the Egg
Switcheroo/Protect the Egg: Professor Scratch's switcheroo device causes chaos when Sir Steel uses it to get Deer Squad's powers. Rammy must learn to trust his friends when he chooses to take care of an abandoned egg.
02/04/2021
Deer SquadS1 • E10Steel in Space/That's Magic
Steel in Space/That's Magic: Sir Steel wants to go to the moon and gets Professor Scratch to convert Steel Towers into a space rocket! A magician steal the audience away from Rammy's martial arts performance, so Rammy meddles with his hat!
02/05/2021
Deer SquadS1 • E11Double Trouble/Box Not So Clever
Double Trouble/Box Not So Clever: In order to win the Citizen of the Year, Sir Steel and Professor Scratch create holograms doubles of Deer Squad. It's Recycling Day, and Sir Steel puts the whole town in cardboard boxes with his Box-ooka device.
02/08/2021
Deer SquadS1 • E13Doctor Steel Little/Astonished and Amazed
Doctor Steel Little/Astonished and Amazed: Sir Steel unwittingly takes over Bobbi's role to communicate with baby animals. In his quest to win the Platinum City Flower Show, Sir Steel creates super seeds that grow into gigantic mazes.
02/12/2021
Deer SquadS1 • E14Attack Of The Drones/Slime Time
Attack Of The Drones/Slime Time: Steel's automated delivery drones create chaos in the city and forest. When Sir Steel's Slime Machine starts shooting slime everywhere, Bobbi has to pilot the Deer Squad Rescue Carrier to save the city.
02/16/2021
Deer SquadS1 • E15Captain Steel/Wash Out
Captain Steel/Wash Out: While some of the Deer Squad are down with the flu, Sir Steel tries to become a superhero with disastrous results. Sir Steel ‘borrows' water from Crystal Lake for his water park in the city, but things soon go wrong!
02/18/2021
Deer SquadS1 • E17Lola's Air Display/Down the Sewers
Lola's Air Display/Down the Sewers: Lola is worried her air display will not be impressive enough, but when Sir Steel joins, the air display goes wrong! When Sir Steel's dog's ball goes missing down the sewers, Bobbi has to face his fear of the dark.
05/26/2021