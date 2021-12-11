Baby Shark's Big Show!
Fishy Force/Superhero Training Day
Season 2 E 14 • 09/18/2023
Vola, Goldie, Chucks, and Hank feel left out when they learn that Baby and William have been keeping a super secret. To prepare for their first big TV interview, Fishy Force trains to be just like their favorite comic book heroes.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:34
S1 • E13Baby Shark's Big Show!Rainy Day Roundup/Deep Goo Sea
Rainy Day Roundup/Deep Goo Sea: When an underwater storm rains on Baby Shark and William's fun, they doubt whether they can have an adventure indoors. William and Vola enter a Young Scientist Contest.
11/12/2021
Full Episode
22:34
S1 • E21Baby Shark's Big Show!Shark Prank/Lagoon Lemonade
Shark Prank/Lagoon Lemonade: Baby and William have to think outside the box in order to prank the ultimate prank master... Grandma Shark. When a heatwave strikes, Baby and William supply the town with Grandpa's world famous Lemonade.
04/01/2022
Full Episode
22:34
S1 • E22Baby Shark's Big Show!The Lost Jelly/The Coral Dilemma
The Lost Jelly/The Coral Dilemma: When an out-of-this-world visitor blows into Carnivore Cove, Baby Shark and his friends must put their stellar communication skills to the test. When Vigo steals the color from the coral, it’s up to Super Shark and Captain Kelp to bring it back!
07/29/2022
Full Episode
22:34
S1 • E26Baby Shark's Big Show!The Masked Fishy/The Best Friends Game
The Masked Fishy/The Best Friends Game: A masked fish causes trouble, Baby Shark and William Watson must stop the fish. Guest: Tay Zonday. Vigo and Costello try to win an evil prize. Super Shark and Captain Kelp must stop them. Guest: Yvette Nicole Brown.
09/27/2022
Full Episode
22:34
S1 • E24Baby Shark's Big Show!A Mail Whale Tale/Swimming With The Sharks
A Mail Whale Tale/Swimming With The Sharks: Baby and William join the Mail Whale on a swim along and deliver a package to the Postmaster General herself. When Baby and his family become reality TV stars, they lose sight of what makes them the Sharks. Guest Star: John Michael Higgins, Nina West
09/29/2022
Full Episode
22:34
S2 • E2Baby Shark's Big Show!Fort Fin-ship/Water Buggin'
Fort Fin-ship/Water Buggin': When Baby and his friends build a clubhouse, Hank has no idea what to put in his personal nook. When a noisy water bug takes up residence in the Shark's home, the family will do whatever it takes to reclaim the peace and quiet they lost.
11/04/2022
Full Episode
22:35
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E14Baby Shark's Big Show!Fishy Force/Superhero Training Day
Vola, Goldie, Chucks, and Hank feel left out when they learn that Baby and William have been keeping a super secret. To prepare for their first big TV interview, Fishy Force trains to be just like their favorite comic book heroes.
09/18/2023
Full Episode
22:34
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E17Baby Shark's Big Show!FLOWMO/Fishy Scouts
When all the other fishies are out of town during winter vacation, Baby and William create their very own fin-credible day of friendship. Chucks takes a unique approach to camping on his first trip with the Fishy Scouts.
12/05/2023
Full Episode
22:34
S2 • E19Baby Shark's Big Show!Picture Imperfect/The Fishy Friends Talent Show
When Baby gets his sweater dirty on Shark family picture day, he sets off to fix his mess.Penny and Wallace team up to perform in a two-fishy talent show.
12/07/2023
Full Episode
22:34
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E20Baby Shark's Big Show!Doctor Drama/The White Whale
After injuring his fin, Hank is afraid to go to the doctor. Baby and William search high and low for the most delicious flownuts in the ocean.
12/11/2023
Full Episode
22:34
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E21Baby Shark's Big Show!Sherman in the Middle/Smoothie Day
Hank becomes frustrated when he has to share his father’s time with his new stepsisters. As everyfishy prepares for Smoothie Day, William makes a new friend whose jokes are more hurtful than funny.
12/13/2023
Full Episode
22:35
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E22Baby Shark's Big Show!Finterstellar/Goldie’s Greatest Role
Baby and Grandpa team up to win a bubble rocket competition. Goldie puts on a play about a skatefish boarding legend and casts herself in the lead, instead of giving Vola a chance to shine.
12/18/2023
Full Episode
22:34
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E23Baby Shark's Big Show!Deep Dark Disco/Finception
The Sharks help Wavey Jones search for his disco ball so he can throw a jaw-some party. When Hank accidentally takes an important treasure from Swimmy Hall, he goes on a sneaky mission to set things right.
12/20/2023
Full Episode
22:34
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E24Baby Shark's Big Show!Old Shark Bride/Swimming Solo
Baby gets carried away when he helps Grandma and Grandpa plan their vow renewal ceremony. Melanie Fontana Swimming Solo: Mommy Shark demonstrates a power that blows Baby away, sending him on a journey to find the same superpower within: Self-soothing!
04/09/2024
Full Episode
22:34
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E25Baby Shark's Big Show!The Freeze Out/The Crystal Coral Conundrum
Instead of confronting his pals about a problem, Chucks decides to find a new friend group. When the Crystal Coral Tree goes missing, Detective Baby Shark and William Watson are on the case. Guests: Jim Rash and John Michael Higgins
04/11/2024
Full Episode
22:34
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E26Baby Shark's Big Show!Funny Fish/Club Cool
Goldie embraces her serious side to impress a director from Chomp City. Everyfishy wants to join Shadow’s cool new club.
04/16/2024
Full Episode
22:34
E1Baby Shark's Big Show!The Danceathon/What Goes Up
Lannie visits Carnivore Cove and joins Baby and his friends for a dance marathon. Baby is thrilled to have a new bubbaloon pal until he faces the possibility of losing it. Guest Star: Chloe Fineman
04/18/2024
Full Episode
22:34
Sign In to Watch
E2Baby Shark's Big Show!Goldie's Fintuition/Raising Remy
When Goldie becomes a psychic, Baby and William set out to make her predictions come true. Baby and William look after a baby reef rabbit and learn how difficult it is to be a parent. Guest Star: John Michael Higgins
04/23/2024
You may also like1 Video